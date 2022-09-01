Oxford duo Marcus Browne and Elliott Moore doubts for Burton clash By Press Association September 1 2022, 6.42pm Marcus Browne has a knee injury (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Oxford duo Marcus Browne and Elliott Moore remain injury doubts ahead of the visit of Burton. Browne is due to undergo a new scan on the knee injury he suffered a fortnight ago. Moore is still struggling with the thigh injury he suffered last month. Yanic Wildschut, Josh Murphy and Sam Baldock are also on the sidelines. Burton will be without winger Jonny Smith through suspension. Smith was sent off just 11 minutes into Saturday’s rollercoaster 4-3 defeat by Cambridge. Corrie Ndaba is still awaiting his Brewers debut. The defender signed for Burton on a season-long loan from Ipswich last month. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson expects new Hearts signing Stephen Humphrys to have big impact Dan Evans coasts into US Open third round with win over James Duckworth Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit Brad Walker facing late fitness test as Port Vale prepare to host Cheltenham Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day Former England defender Martin Kelly agrees two-year deal with West Brom Jason Roy focused and Coco Gauff shocks herself – Thursday’s sporting social Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are improving each week David Bates leaves Aberdeen for Mechelen on quiet start to deadline day More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0