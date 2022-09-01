Jason Roy focused and Coco Gauff shocks herself – Thursday’s sporting social By Press Association September 1 2022, 7.42pm Coco Gauff (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 1. Football Manchester United got their man. (…) My family, my friends, my staff and every United fan, who filled my social media with messages!! It was your call that brought me here!! Let’s get it started!! @ManUtd #MUFC #United— Antony Santos (@antony00) September 1, 2022 Welcome @antony00 🙌🏼🔴 https://t.co/EWW3jmlW3a— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 1, 2022 Hermano!!! See you soon!! @LisandrMartinez 🔴 @ManUtd https://t.co/gXZtKJdGpU— Antony Santos (@antony00) September 1, 2022 🤳 Straight from the heart. @Antony00 is a RED! 🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/wzRA7El4PD— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2022 Reunited.EtH 🤜🤛 @Antony00 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/8le96MZnhk— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 1, 2022 A goal machine. Record Breaker 🔓 pic.twitter.com/sATc2oKmYR— Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022 Chelsea made another new signing! New deadline day signing… 😂 @KhabyLame pic.twitter.com/fKZFjFSzpX— Reece James (@ReeceJames) September 1, 2022 Or did they? A milestone for Michail. Wanted to mark my 200th prem game last night with a win, gutted not to get it. Thanks for the amazing support, the pride and honour of getting to step out on the pitch and play in front of you never changes. 👊🏾 #COYI pic.twitter.com/nTvyfTdyBw— Michail Antonio (@Michailantonio) September 1, 2022 Leeds’ owner sent a message to the fans. Agreed. Let s welcome Bamba Dieng and we will continue to work on Gapko. Now it s time to focus on the pitch and support our new project and the great job Jesse and the staff are doing 💪💛💙— Andrea Radrizzani (@andrearadri) September 1, 2022 Robin Koch did his bit. A day out in Leeds with @LeedsChildrensC.Wonderful that the kids had a good time playing footgolf and showing me how to make some good passes. Always nice to be with you. pic.twitter.com/nKQBjjtsgR— Robin Koch (@RobinKoch25) September 1, 2022 James Milner loved Liverpool’s last-gasp winner. Fight till the end💪#YNWA pic.twitter.com/QBlpMXVp2D— James Milner (@JamesMilner) September 1, 2022 Alexander Isak was gutted. Liverpool celebrated. On this day 130 years ago, we played our first-ever game.This is the LFC story from that day onwards, told through the eyes of one young Kopite and his Liverpudlian family… pic.twitter.com/Xzer5s9XLX— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 1, 2022 Joao Pedro stuck with Watford. Tennis Serena won again. 👏 all around pic.twitter.com/EKPjTKLLFl— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2022 👑pic.twitter.com/WipNUcGL5q— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2022 Serena, surprised at her level? 😏 pic.twitter.com/QP41An73FE— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2022 Coco Gauff could not believe it. just found out I clocked a serve at 128mph today… yo WHAT🫣?— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) September 1, 2022 Cricket Jason Roy made a promise. Kane Williamson bit off more than he could chew. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson expects new Hearts signing Stephen Humphrys to have big impact Dan Evans coasts into US Open third round with win over James Duckworth Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit Brad Walker facing late fitness test as Port Vale prepare to host Cheltenham Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day Former England defender Martin Kelly agrees two-year deal with West Brom Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are improving each week David Bates leaves Aberdeen for Mechelen on quiet start to deadline day Oxford duo Marcus Browne and Elliott Moore doubts for Burton clash More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0