Brad Walker facing late fitness test as Port Vale prepare to host Cheltenham

Port Vale will assess the fitness of Brad Walker ahead of the visit of Cheltenham.

Walker came on as a substitute in the Papa John’s Trophy against Stockport in midweek but had to go back off after rolling his ankle.

Vale completed the signing of Romanian forward Dennis Politic on a season-long loan from Serie A side Cremonese on deadline day.

The move, which sees Politic return for a second stint at Vale Park, is subject to clearance by the English FA, the Italian FA, the EFL and Serie A.

Cheltenham are set to be without Ryan Jackson again.

The wing-back suffered a hamstring injury during last month’s 1-0 win at Exeter.

Town hope to be able to include midfielder James Olayinka, who joined on deadline day from Arsenal.

Ellis Chapman is suspended following his red card against Oxford.