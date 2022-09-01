Brad Walker facing late fitness test as Port Vale prepare to host Cheltenham By Press Association September 1 2022, 8.56pm Brad Walker, right, is an injury doubt (Tim Goode/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Port Vale will assess the fitness of Brad Walker ahead of the visit of Cheltenham. Walker came on as a substitute in the Papa John’s Trophy against Stockport in midweek but had to go back off after rolling his ankle. Vale completed the signing of Romanian forward Dennis Politic on a season-long loan from Serie A side Cremonese on deadline day. The move, which sees Politic return for a second stint at Vale Park, is subject to clearance by the English FA, the Italian FA, the EFL and Serie A. Cheltenham are set to be without Ryan Jackson again. The wing-back suffered a hamstring injury during last month’s 1-0 win at Exeter. Town hope to be able to include midfielder James Olayinka, who joined on deadline day from Arsenal. Ellis Chapman is suspended following his red card against Oxford. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Robbie Neilson expects new Hearts signing Stephen Humphrys to have big impact Dan Evans coasts into US Open third round with win over James Duckworth Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day Former England defender Martin Kelly agrees two-year deal with West Brom Jason Roy focused and Coco Gauff shocks herself – Thursday’s sporting social Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are improving each week David Bates leaves Aberdeen for Mechelen on quiet start to deadline day Oxford duo Marcus Browne and Elliott Moore doubts for Burton clash More from The Courier Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man 0 St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan 0 Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main 0 New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel 0 Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers 0