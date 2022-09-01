Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 9.04pm
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will consider changes for the game against Peterborough (Will Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will consider changes for the game against Peterborough (Will Matthews/PA)

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is expected to make changes to his team for the Sky Bet League One visit of Peterborough.

Ronan Curtis was the only player to start the midweek EFL Trophy penalty shoot-out defeat by Crawley who had also started the previous league game against Port Vale, and Cowley was unhappy with the team’s performance.

Denver Hume and Joe Morrell made their first starts of the season against Crawley following injuries and will hope to be involved again.

Josh Griffiths should start in goal, but Louis Thompson is out after suffering a broken leg.

Peterborough could hand a debut to centre-back Kelland Watts, who joined the club on loan from Newcastle on deadline day.

Joel Randall will be hoping to be involved again after he started the EFL Trophy defeat by Stevenage in midweek following a shoulder injury.

Peterborough remain without long-term injury absentees Dan Butler and Oliver Norburn, while Emmanuel Fernandez is on the sidelines, but Lucas Bergstrom is set to return in goal after Harvey Cartwright started against Stevenage.

Ricky-Jade Jones will look to be involved again after scoring against Stevenage, and Kwame Poku is pushing for more minutes as he continues to build up his fitness after a calf injury.

