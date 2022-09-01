Dan Evans coasts into US Open third round with win over James Duckworth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Dan Evans coasts into US Open third round with win over James Duckworth

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 9.16pm
Dan Evans pumps his fist during his victory over James Duckworth (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Dan Evans pumps his fist during his victory over James Duckworth (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Dan Evans continued his excellent record at the US Open by beating James Duckworth to reach the third round for the fifth time.

The British number two has only once failed to make the last 32 when he has been in the main draw and progressed to the fourth round 12 months ago.

Having lost only six games to Jiri Vesely in the first round, Evans looked set for another comfortable afternoon against Australian Duckworth when he eased into a two-set lead.

But Duckworth, ranked 83rd, took his first break point of the match in the ninth game of the third set and then had an early break in the fourth before Evans fought back to clinch a 6-3 6-2 4-6 6-4 victory.

The 20th seed did not hide his delight at the end, spreading his arms wide and running to the net after taking his first match point with a backhand pass threaded down the line.

Evans said: “It was getting difficult. I was in control and then I thought he played very well to get back in.

“I was just happy to get off, really. It was nice to win that match to get to the third round. It’s a match I’m on paper supposed to win. It was my goal to get to where I needed to get to in the seeding spots, do my job, and then go from there.”

Evans had a lot of support, including from Tim Henman, who was watching courtside.

The pair have very similar game styles, and Evans said: “I speak to him quite often. He’s obviously a reassuring figure to have by the side of the court. He’s close probably to getting me a coaching fine pretty quickly.”

Evans will now take on former champion Marin Cilic for a place in the last 16.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

New Hearts signing Stephen Humphrys won the Sky Bet League One title with Wigan last season (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Robbie Neilson expects new Hearts signing Stephen Humphrys to have big impact
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley will consider changes for the game against Peterborough (Will Matthews/PA)
Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley expected to make changes for Peterborough visit
Brad Walker, right, is an injury doubt (Tim Goode/PA)
Brad Walker facing late fitness test as Port Vale prepare to host Cheltenham
Marta Kostyuk did not shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Ukraine’s Marta Kostyuk declines to shake Victoria Azarenka’s hand
Antony, right, has joined Manchester United (Paul Ellis/PA)
Manchester United seal Antony and Martin Dubravka deals on deadline day
Defender Martin Kelly has joined West Brom on a two-year deal (John Walton/PA)
Former England defender Martin Kelly agrees two-year deal with West Brom
Coco Gauff (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Jason Roy focused and Coco Gauff shocks herself – Thursday’s sporting social
Ange Postecoglou feels Celtic are improving each week (Steve Welsh/PA)
Manager Ange Postecoglou believes Celtic are improving each week
David Bates has left Aberdeen on deadline day to join Mechelen (Andrew Milligan/PA)
David Bates leaves Aberdeen for Mechelen on quiet start to deadline day
Marcus Browne has a knee injury (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Oxford duo Marcus Browne and Elliott Moore doubts for Burton clash

More from The Courier

Dunfermline manager James McPake.
Dunfermline's James McPake gives fitness updates on Kevin O'Hara, Craig Wighton and Paul Allan
Alan Taylor
Alan Taylor: Body found in Glencoe thought to be missing Dundee man
0
Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone sign Aberdeen forward Connor McLennan on loan
0
A stretch of the B922 near Kinglassie has been closed. Image: Google.
Kirkcaldy water supplies disrupted and road closed due to burst water main
0
A915 roadworks
New A915 roadworks planned after weeks of disruption at Fife's Lundin Links Hotel
0
Phill Jupitus Pittenweem Chippy
Comedian Phill Jupitus lends support to fire-hit Pittenweem chippy with 'best ever' fish suppers
0