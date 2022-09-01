Denmark international Oliver Abildgaard closing in on Celtic move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Denmark international Oliver Abildgaard closing in on Celtic move

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 9.58pm Updated: September 1 2022, 11.04pm
Ange Postecoglou is close to adding to his squad (PA)
Ange Postecoglou is close to adding to his squad (PA)

Celtic are set to strengthen further ahead of Saturday’s visit of Rangers amid a quiet end to the transfer window at Ibrox.

The Scottish champions are expected to announce a deal for Rubin Kazan’s Denmark international Oliver Abildgaard ahead of the deadline.

The powerful 24-year-old midfielder will be reunited with former Kazan team-mates Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic, who made an impressive late debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Ross County.

Winger Mikey Johnston is set to move out on loan with Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes his anticipated destination.

Midfielder Liam Shaw moved to Morecambe on a season-long loan but there was no news on the future of fellow fringe player James McCarthy as the clocked ticked towards midnight.

Rangers Giovanni van Bronckhorst stated earlier in the week that he was “relaxed” about his squad ahead of deadline day.

Nice appeared to be closing in on a deal for Glen Kamara after creating a template for his player profile on their website but the trail went cold. Reports in Belgium claimed Rangers had lined up Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin as a potential replacement. Ibrox midfielder Stephen Kelly was expected to depart for Livingston before the deadline.

David Bates was the subject of the first transfer involving a cinch Premiership club on a slow start to deadline day in Scotland’s top flight.

The former Rangers player’s permanent move to Belgian side Mechelen from Aberdeen was announced in the early evening. The 25-year-old made 35 appearances for the Dons after arriving from Hamburg just over a year ago.

Another player leaving Pittodrie is 22-year-old winger Connor McLennan, who has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan.

Out-of-favour Dons striker Christian Ramirez appeared to delete his Twitter account after expressing frustration over his situation after manager Jim Goodwin ruled out any move to Hearts following reports of the Edinburgh club’s interest in the American striker.

The Jambos instead signed 24-year-old Wigan striker Stephen Humphrys on a season-long loan deal while their search for a defender will continue in the free-agent market.

Goodwin, who ruled out a move for Burton striker Louis Moult, had made enquiries about two players in mid-August.

“But if those two particular players don’t become available, then there isn’t really anything else out there at the moment that either excites us or improves us,” he said.

Finland international defender Juhani Ojala left Motherwell by mutual consent after failing to get a first-team game this season while another centre-back, 21-year-old David Devine, was loaned to Alloa.

Hibernian were trying to finalise deals for Swindon forward Harry McKirdy and Manchester United defender Will Fish.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is happy with his squad after signing striker Doidge on loan from Hibernian while Dundee United, St Mirren and Ross County are unlikely to add to their squads.

Meanwhile, Scotland defender Jack Hendry secured a loan move to Serie A side Cremonese from Club Brugge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Andy Murray yells in frustration during his loss to Matteo Berrettini (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray falls short in US Open last-16 bid as Matteo Berrettini claims win
Sarina Wiegman’s England play Austria away in a Word Cup qualifier on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
England can’t be satisfied after Euro win – Sarina Wiegman
Zander Clark has joined Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts sign Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark on three-year deal
Hearts are keen on Zander Clark (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts in talks to sign Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton (PA)
Friday’s sporting social – Gilmour joins Brighton and Toone celebrates birthday
Oliver Abildgaard is absent for Celtic’s home clash with Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Celtic without new boy Oliver Abildgaard as Rangers welcome back Alfredo Morelos
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates his winner at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Things are becoming clearer at Manchester United, says Jadon Sancho
Ross County are likely to be without George Harmon (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Ross County likely to be without George Harmon for visit of Aberdeen
Louis Moult is back at Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Louis Moult set for Motherwell return against Dundee United
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0

More from The Courier

Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0
Alastair Forsyth doubled up on Scottish PA titles after a 22-year gap.
Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap
0
Rhys Breen thought he had given Dunfermline all three points versus Airdrie. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen will 'absolutely' celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club
0
Jane McDonald pays a visit to the Fair City.
Evergreen songbird Jane McDonald heads for Perth