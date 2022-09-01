Callum Robinson joins Cardiff from West Brom for undisclosed fee By Press Association September 1 2022, 10.28pm Republic of Ireland striker Callum Robinson has signed a three-year deal at Cardiff (Mike Egerton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Callum Robinson has joined Cardiff from Sky Bet Championship rivals West Brom for an undisclosed fee. The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international has signed a three-year deal in the Welsh capital. Robinson told the Cardiff website: “I’m buzzing. It’s another adventure for me and a challenge I’m looking forward to. “I spoke with the gaffer (Steve Morison) and I saw the match against West Brom, and City love playing football. That is me to a tee. “I love scoring goals and assisting. It’s what I’ve done most of my career. “I’m hoping I can do plenty more of that here and to help this team.” Robinson becomes Cardiff’s 17th summer signing and Morison said: “I’m delighted to have Callum on board. “He’s a very talented player, and he can play anywhere across the forward line.” Robinson began his career at Aston Villa and played for Preston, Bristol City and Sheffield United before joining West Brom in January 2020. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Andy Murray falls short in US Open last-16 bid as Matteo Berrettini claims win England can’t be satisfied after Euro win – Sarina Wiegman Hearts sign Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark on three-year deal Hearts in talks to sign Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark Friday’s sporting social – Gilmour joins Brighton and Toone celebrates birthday Celtic without new boy Oliver Abildgaard as Rangers welcome back Alfredo Morelos Things are becoming clearer at Manchester United, says Jadon Sancho Ross County likely to be without George Harmon for visit of Aberdeen Louis Moult set for Motherwell return against Dundee United Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark 0 More from The Courier Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent 0 Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark 0 Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap 0 Rhys Breen will 'absolutely' celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club 0 Evergreen songbird Jane McDonald heads for Perth