Tahith Chong joins Birmingham on permanent deal from Manchester United By Press Association September 1 2022, 11.16pm Tahith Chong has rejoined Birmingham on a permanent deal following a loan stay at the club last season (Mike Egerton/PA)

Tahith Chong has returned to Birmingham on a permanent deal. Chong spent last season on loan at Birmingham from Manchester United, making 20 appearances in an injury-hit campaign. The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has now signed a four-year deal at the Sky Bet Championship club. Chong told BluesTV: "I am excited to be back. Especially after last season, I have always felt Birmingham City had been my second home. "It's nice because I came in, I know everyone already. Seeing familiar faces. "Everyone at the club, the staff, the players and the fans – everyone made me feel so welcome, a family club. "I feel ready to go. I am very excited to get going. It's great to be back." Chong moved from his native Netherlands in the summer of 2016 to join United. He made 16 first-team appearances for United and had loan spells at Werder Bremen and Club Brugge.