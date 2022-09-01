Denmark midfielder Oliver Abildgaard becomes Celtic’s ninth capture of window

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Denmark midfielder Oliver Abildgaard becomes Celtic’s ninth capture of window

By Press Association
September 1 2022, 11.50pm Updated: September 2 2022, 1.42am
Ange Postecoglou made his ninth capture of the transfer window (Steve Welsh/PA)
Ange Postecoglou made his ninth capture of the transfer window (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic completed their ninth summer signing on the final day of the transfer window with the capture of Denmark midfielder Oliver Abildgaard.

The powerful 26-year-old has signed on a season-long loan and been reunited with former Rubin Kazan team-mates Carl Starfelt and Sead Haksabanovic, who made an impressive late debut in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Ross County.

Celtic loaned out Mikey Johnston and Liam Shaw but there was no sign of a move for fellow fringe player James McCarrthy.

Winger Johnston has joined Portuguese side Vitoria Guimaraes for the season and also signed a one-year extension to his Celtic contract, which now runs until 2026. Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Shaw moved to Morecambe for the campaign.

It was a quiet final day of the window at Ibrox after Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst stated earlier in the week that he was “relaxed” about his squad.

Nice appeared to be closing in on a deal for Glen Kamara after creating a template for his player profile on their website but the trail went cold. Reports in Belgium claimed Rangers had lined up Standard Liege midfielder Nicolas Raskin as a potential replacement. Ibrox midfielder Stephen Kelly was expected to depart for Livingston before the deadline.

David Bates was the subject of the first transfer involving a cinch Premiership club on a slow start to deadline day in Scotland’s top flight.

The former Rangers player’s permanent move to Belgian side Mechelen from Aberdeen was announced in the early evening. The 25-year-old made 35 appearances for the Dons after arriving from Hamburg just over a year ago.

Aberdeen’s David Bates during the cinch Premiership match at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen on January 18, 2022
David Bates’ permanent move to Belgian side Mechelen from Aberdeen was announced in the early evening (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Another player leaving Pittodrie is 22-year-old winger Connor McLennan, who has joined St Johnstone on a season-long loan.

Out-of-favour Dons striker Christian Ramirez appeared to delete his Twitter account after expressing frustration over his situation after manager Jim Goodwin ruled out any move to Hearts following reports of the Edinburgh club’s interest in the American striker.

The Jambos instead signed 24-year-old Wigan striker Stephen Humphrys on a season-long loan deal while their search for a defender will continue in the free-agent market.

Goodwin, who ruled out a move for Burton striker Louis Moult, had made enquiries about two players in mid-August.

“But if those two particular players don’t become available, then there isn’t really anything else out there at the moment that either excites us or improves us,” he said.

Manchester United’s Will Fish during the pre-season friendly match at Pride Park, Derby
Will Fish has joined Hibs from Old Trafford (John Walton/PA)

Finland international defender Juhani Ojala left Motherwell by mutual consent after failing to get a first-team game this season while another centre-back, 21-year-old David Devine, was loaned to Alloa. Goalkeeper Scott Fox went to Queen of the South in a temporary deal.

Hibernian announced three post-deadline signings after earlier loaning midfielder Dylan Tait to Arbroath.

Hibs signed Manchester United centre-back Will Fish and Ukraine Under-21 striker Mykola Kukharevych from French Ligue 1 side Troyes on season-long loans.

They later confirmed the signing of 25-year-old striker Harry McKirdy from Swindon on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee. The striker hit 23 goals last season and has two already this term.

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes is happy with his squad after signing striker Doidge on loan from Hibernian while Dundee United, St Mirren and Ross County are unlikely to add to their squads.

Meanwhile, Scotland defender Jack Hendry secured a loan move to Serie A side Cremonese from Club Brugge.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Andy Murray yells in frustration during his loss to Matteo Berrettini (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray falls short in US Open last-16 bid as Matteo Berrettini claims win
Sarina Wiegman’s England play Austria away in a Word Cup qualifier on Saturday (John Walton/PA)
England can’t be satisfied after Euro win – Sarina Wiegman
Zander Clark has joined Hearts (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts sign Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark on three-year deal
Hearts are keen on Zander Clark (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hearts in talks to sign Scotland goalkeeper Zander Clark
Billy Gilmour joined Brighton (PA)
Friday’s sporting social – Gilmour joins Brighton and Toone celebrates birthday
Oliver Abildgaard is absent for Celtic’s home clash with Rangers (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Celtic without new boy Oliver Abildgaard as Rangers welcome back Alfredo Morelos
Manchester United’s Jadon Sancho celebrates his winner at Leicester (Nick Potts/PA)
Things are becoming clearer at Manchester United, says Jadon Sancho
Ross County are likely to be without George Harmon (Lynne Cameron/PA)
Ross County likely to be without George Harmon for visit of Aberdeen
Louis Moult is back at Motherwell (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Louis Moult set for Motherwell return against Dundee United
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0

More from The Courier

Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road
Robert MacIntyre and Ewen Ferguson perfectly poised for weekend assault in Denmark
0
Alastair Forsyth doubled up on Scottish PA titles after a 22-year gap.
Alastair Forsyth wins his second Scottish PGA after a 22 year gap
0
Rhys Breen thought he had given Dunfermline all three points versus Airdrie. Photograph: Craig Brown.
Rhys Breen will 'absolutely' celebrate if he scores for Dunfermline against former club
0
Jane McDonald pays a visit to the Fair City.
Evergreen songbird Jane McDonald heads for Perth