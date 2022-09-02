Football rumours: Ajax block Chelsea from signing Edson Alvarez to stem losses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football rumours: Ajax block Chelsea from signing Edson Alvarez to stem losses

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 7.34am
Edson Alvarez (right) was reportedly wanted by Chelsea (David Davies/PA)
Edson Alvarez (right) was reportedly wanted by Chelsea (David Davies/PA)

What the papers say

Following the closure of the summer transfer period, the Daily Mail cites Dutch publication De Telegraaf as reporting that Ajax blocked Chelsea from signing 24-year-old midfielder Edson Alvarez because the Eredivisie giants did not want to lose any more players in the window. Alvarez was reportedly made furious by the dismissal of the Blues’ £43million offer.

Edson Alvarez (left) in action for Ajax
Edson Alvarez (left) will be staying at Ajax (Phil Noble/PA)

Another of Chelsea’s attempted signings, PSV Eindhoven midfielder Ibrahim Sangere, was rejected close to the deadline, according to Metro. The paper says that it was reported in the Netherlands that the Premier League club indicated they were willing to pay up to £38.9m for the 24-year-old.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Douglas Luiz: Aston Villa rejected three bids from Arsenal for the 24-year-old midfielder on deadline day, according to Sky Sports, but the interest is unlikely to halt now.

Ben Brereton Diaz: Blackburn will consider pre-contract offers for the 23-year-old striker in January after rejecting bids from Fulham and Everton, according to The Telegraph.

