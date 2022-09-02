Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt could form strike pairing against Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt could form strike pairing against Brentford

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 9.02am
Patrick Bamford, left, and Joe Gelhardt have yet to appear for Leeds in the same starting line-up (Mike Egerton/PA)
Patrick Bamford, left, and Joe Gelhardt have yet to appear for Leeds in the same starting line-up (Mike Egerton/PA)

Patrick Bamford and Joe Gelhardt could form a new two-man strike partnership for Leeds in Saturday’s Premier League game at Brentford.

The pair have rarely featured together for Leeds and have never appeared in the same starting line-up.

That could soon change after Rodrigo’s injury in midweek prompted head coach Jesse Marsch to consider accommodating both players from the kick-off.

Marsch said: “We’ll have to make that decision, but we could start with both Joffy (Gelhardt) and Patrick, it’s something we are speaking about.

“Joffy has played mostly striker here, but if you were to talk to him he’s more comfortable coming away from defenders and being more underneath than being on the last line.

“One of his strengths is his ability to move and his flexibility to move within both positions.

“In that sense, if you play with two strikers and Patrick drifts more on the last line, he (Gelhardt) drifts more underneath and is ready for some later runs.

Southampton v Leeds United – Premier League – St. Mary’s Stadium
Patrick Bamford is fit to return for Leeds against Brentford (Adam Davy/PA)

“Patrick’s ready at the right time to come underneath, we can create some tactical clarity and ease for them to play together. I think there will be times we do that.”

Due to injury, team formation and tactical decisions under Marsch and predecessor Marcelo Bielsa, Leeds fans have debated if Bamford and Gelhardt would ever be unleashed in tandem.

Rodrigo could be sidelined for up to six weeks after dislocating a shoulder in Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw against Everton, while Bamford is hoping to put his injury woes behind him after recovering from a groin problem.

Despite not yet forging an on-field partnership, Bamford and younger team-mate Gelhardt have gelled off the pitch.

“First of all, they have a really good relationship,” Marsch said. “Patrick has really taken Joffy under his wing and tried to help mentor him in a way to help him grow and to be a really good striker.

Leeds United v Blackpool – Pre-Season Friendly – LNER Community Stadium
Joe Gelhardt has gelled with Leeds team-mate Patrick Bamford off the pitch (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Obviously as the leader I love seeing that. I think Joffy loves it too.

“At one point, when Patrick was hurt last year, I think before the Brentford game, Patrick had Covid and he sent Joffy a to-do list, almost of things that he should be thinking about in the match.

“Patrick sent it to me and said: ‘Do you think it’s OK if I send this to Joffy?’ I said: ‘Perfect. Do it. Great’.

“That’s what I want. I want to leave room for leadership and I want these guys to believe they have a big role in developing the team.”

Leeds secured Premier League survival at Brentford on the final day last season, but Marsch is expecting a tougher challenge.

“Not that they had a bad performance that day, but clearly their season was over,” he added. “They weren’t totally focused on exactly what the game required, whereas this time they certainly will be.”

