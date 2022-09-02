New signing Michal Helik hoping to make Huddersfield debut in Blackpool clash By Press Association September 2 2022, 10.08am Michal Helik is one of three new faces to join Huddersfield (Bradley Collyer/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Huddersfield will decide whether to select new signing Michal Helik for the visit of Blackpool. Helik joined the Terriers from Barnsley late on transfer deadline day and trained with the squad on Friday. Luke Mbete also joined on loan from Manchester City on Thursday while Tyreece Simpson signed from Ipswich and they could both be involved. Boss Danny Schofield said his side came through Wednesday’s defeat to Bristol City without any fresh injuries. Callum Wright will be hoping for his Blackpool debut after joining from Leicester. The midfielder signed on Thursday from the Premier League club, but Josh Bowler left to join Nottingham Forest and was then sent on loan to Olympiacos. The Seasiders are still without Sonny Carey, who completes a three-match ban. Boss Michael Appleton has a number of injury concerns for the trip across the Pennines. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Nicola Sturgeon warns of Liz Truss 'disaster' as UK ministers eye independence roadblock Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0