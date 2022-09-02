New loan signing Josh Coburn sidelined as Bristol Rovers host Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bristol Rovers’ new loan signing Josh Coburn will be absent for the home Sky Bet League One fixture against Morecambe on Saturday.

The 19-year-old striker joined Rovers on a season-long loan deal from Middlesbrough on deadline day but has arrived nursing a knee injury which will keep him out.

Rovers boss Joey Barton also brought in defender Bobby Thomas and winger Sylvester Jasper on deadline-day loan deals from Burnley and Fulham respectively.

Luke McCormick could make his first league appearance since returning to Rovers on a permanent basis from AFC Wimbledon. McCormick, who played for the club on loan in the 2020-21 season, featured as a substitute in the EFL Trophy match against Plymouth in midweek.

Morecambe have midfielder Liam Shaw, signed on a season-long loan from Celtic on deadline day, registered in time for the trip to the Memorial Stadium.

Cole Stockton was not in the squad for the MK Dons match amid speculation surrounding a move away, but he will now be at Morecambe until at least January after no deal was completed.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams has no new injuries or suspensions to contend with among the group of 18 involved last weekend. Ash Hunter, Max Melbourne and Courtney Duffus are long-term absentees.

Ryan Cooney will be pushing for a start, having returned as a substitute against MK Dons and then starting the EFL Trophy match against Everton Under-21s in midweek.