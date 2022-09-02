Premier League squad retention – Forest the most changed from last season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Premier League squad retention – Forest the most changed from last season

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 10.48am
Jesse Lingard is one of many new faces in Steve Cooper’s squad (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jesse Lingard is one of many new faces in Steve Cooper’s squad (Mike Egerton/PA)

Nottingham Forest have ended the summer transfer window with the lowest squad retention rate in the Premier League, PA analysis reveals.

Forest have retained players responsible for just 47 per cent of minutes in the Championship last season, with six of their most-used 11 having moved on.

On average, Premier League clubs have held on to players who accumulated 80 per cent of playing time in 2021-22.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

While much has been made of the new arrivals at the City Ground, Steve Cooper has seen 22 of last season’s first-team players depart.

Several key men from Forest’s promotion campaign – such as Djed Spence, James Garner and Philip Zinckernagel – were on loan, while others, including goalkeeper Brice Samba, chose not to renew their contracts.

After Forest, Wolves have the next-lowest retention rate in the top flight (66 per cent) ahead of Chelsea and Southampton (both 69 per cent).

High churn at Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Rudiger
Romelu Lukaku and Antonio Rudiger were among the high-profile departures from Chelsea this summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Chelsea’s deadline-day purchase of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang saw them move further ahead of Manchester United as the Premier League’s biggest spenders.

The Blues spent more than £250million on new players, partly in response to the departure of first-team regulars from last season.

With Antonio Rudiger signing for Real Madrid, Romelu Lukaku returning to Inter on loan, and Marcos Alonso set to join Andreas Christensen at Barcelona, Thomas Tuchel’s side lost almost a third of their league minutes from last season.

Man Utd keep the faith

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo will remain at Manchester United after a summer of speculation about his future (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Despite finishing with their lowest Premier League points total, Manchester United are one of just three top flight clubs – alongside West Ham and Brentford – that held on to their most-used 11 from last season.

The rumoured departures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Wan Bissaka from Old Trafford never materialised, although Erik ten Hag has seen the back of nine fringe players who featured in the league in 2021-22.

West Ham and Liverpool have the highest overall retention rates in the Premier League, with both clubs keeping hold of players responsible for 91 per cent of minutes from last season.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp can call upon 20 of his 21 most popular picks, with Sadio Mane the only notable absentee.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

All change at EFL clubs

Squad retention rates tend to fall dramatically outside the Premier League, with Bristol City and Bolton the only EFL clubs to have kept hold of their most-used 11 from last season.

Championship clubs have retained an average of 65 per cent of minutes, compared with 61 per cent in League One and 54 per cent in League Two.

League Two sides Swindon and Gillingham have the most-changed squads in England’s top four tiers, with their retained lists responsible for just 28 per cent of playing time in 2021-22.

(PA graphic)
(PA graphic)

Swindon have maintained their growing reputation for dispensing with first-team players at the end of each season.

The Robins have lost at least half of their playing time from the previous campaign in each of the past five summers.

Meanwhile, League One Derby are in a similar boat following a turbulent off-season, but their retention rate (38 per cent) is not as low as it might have been without the recent takeover.

Derby County v Bristol City – Sky Bet Championship – Pride Park
Wayne Rooney left Derby before the July takeover, with his assistant Liam Rosenior taking interim charge (Richard Sellers/PA)

Local businessman David Clowes bought the club on July 1, by which time manager Wayne Rooney had already left and several first-team contracts had expired.

Thankfully for interim boss Liam Rosenior, the club were subsequently able to secure the signatures of experienced regulars from last season such as Curtis Davies and Craig Forsyth.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident
Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche
England’s Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo following victory over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)
England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone
Frank Lampard has been encouraged by Everton’s progress despite a lack of victories (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings