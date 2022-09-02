Fly-half Fin Smith demands answers from Worcester over unpaid wages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Fly-half Fin Smith demands answers from Worcester over unpaid wages

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 11.08am Updated: September 2 2022, 5.16pm
Worcester are in a dire financial position because of unpaid tax thought to be in excess of £6million and other debts (David Davies/PA)
Worcester are in a dire financial position because of unpaid tax thought to be in excess of £6million and other debts (David Davies/PA)

Fly-half Fin Smith has demanded answers from Worcester as the squad still wait to be paid the wages promised to them on Wednesday.

The Warriors claim that a complication with the bank’s automated system has led to the delay, but a number of players have issued breach of contract notices that enable them to leave if they do not receive their salaries for August within 14 days.

England Under-20 star Smith, a target for Northampton, took part in a co-ordinated social media campaign on Friday morning in which players and management called for the club to be saved.

“We’re just really frustrated now. We haven’t been paid, we don’t feel like we’re getting what we deserve as a group so we need answers,” said Smith on a video released on Twitter.

Ollie Wynn, a 20-year-old scrum-half, highlighted the impact the financial crisis is having on a personal level after revealing he has been made homeless.

“Worcester means a lot to me, as ever since I was a child looking up to my dad I’ve always wanted to play rugby,” Wynn said.

Worcester attended the Gallagher Premiership launch at Twickenham on Thursday and have been cleared to face London Irish on the opening weekend
Worcester attended the Gallagher Premiership launch at Twickenham on Thursday and have been cleared to face London Irish on the opening weekend (Aaron Chown/PA)

“Fortunately I signed a contract three years ago with Worcester and I’ve been here since. I’ve loved every moment of being here.

“Unfortunately the last three weeks have taken a turn. We haven’t been paid and I’ve been made homeless recently.

“Fortunately for me one of the older boys has put me up in their house, which I’m so grateful for and just shows as a unit how we are as boys, and hopefully we can come through this together.”

HM Revenue and Customs has frozen the Worcester finances in its pursuit of unpaid tax thought to be more than £6million, and it was only confirmed on Wednesday that they would be able to meet the August payroll due that same day.

However, staff and players have still not received their wages as resentment at co-owners Colin Goldring and Jason Whittingham grows.

Premiership Rugby has said that Worcester will be involved in the opening weekend of the Gallagher Premiership – they are scheduled to face London Irish on Saturday week – but that announcement was grounded in the news that players were being paid.

Director of rugby Steve Diamond said on Thursday he is “100 per cent confident” the club will complete the season, but his immediate goal is motivating a squad of disgruntled players.

Advanced talks are being held with two potential buyers as debt-laden Worcester continue to deal with the financial fallout of the pandemic.

On Friday afternoon it was announced that Whittingham and Goldring are selling League One football club Morecambe, which they own through their company Bond Group Investments.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Joey Barton was suspended for six matches at the start of his Newcastle career for a training-ground fight with Ousmane Dabo at Manchester City (David Howarth/PA)
On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident
Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche
England’s Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo following victory over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)
England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone
Frank Lampard has been encouraged by Everton’s progress despite a lack of victories (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings