David Moyes happy with West Ham’s transfer business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

David Moyes happy with West Ham’s transfer business

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 12.06pm
David Moyes believes West Ham have built a strong squad (John Walton/PA)
David Moyes believes West Ham have built a strong squad (John Walton/PA)

West Ham boss David Moyes believes he has recruited a squad capable of challenging for the top four again.

The Hammers, who finished sixth and seventh in the last two seasons, brought in eight new players before the transfer window closed.

They spent around £175million on Alphonse Areola, Nayef Aguerd, Flynn Downes, Gianluca Scamacca, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmieri and £52m club-record buy Lucas Paqueta.

“I’ve think we’ve tried to bring in players we really believe can keep us up near the top end,” said Moyes.

“We needed the players in. We were short and I think it was always going to be a year where we needed eight new players.

“I think the top clubs have recruited well also. We’re trying to keep up with them, that’s the job. Hopefully, in time, we can get the players to show how good they are.”

West Ham travel to Chelsea on Saturday in a match which was rescheduled from its original Sunday slot just last weekend due to the Blues’ involvement in the Champions League.

It means the Hammers will have played Sunday, Wednesday and then Saturday – a run of fixtures Moyes is not particularly impressed with.

“I think it’s disappointing because it was known there would be Champions League games and European games for us as well,” he added.

“I’ll tell you something about the Premier League, they’ve got a great organisation and in the main these situations don’t happen that often.

“When I was fortunate enough to manage in Spain for a year, the one thing that was completely different from the Premier League to LaLiga was that the Premier League’s organisation was fantastic.

“LaLiga was really late with organisation. When was the game going to be? Was it going to be 6pm, 10pm? Was it going to be Sunday, Monday, what day was it going to be?

“When I was out there it was the thing that annoyed me a little bit. I hope the Premier League is not going like that because I think they’ve got this one wrong. The lateness for the supporters is not correct.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Anthony Martial is still injured (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antony could feature for Manchester United as Anthony Martial misses out
Leander Dendoncker joined Aston Villa from Wolves for £13million on Thursday. (John Walton/PA)
Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut
Antonio Conte feels Tottenham are at a disadvantage compared to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)
Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte
Oscar Piastri has signed a deal to race for McLaren (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine
Darren Moore is likely to make changes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash
Neal Maupay is set for a belated Everton debut against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby
Harry Smith has joined Exeter (Martin Rickett/PA)
Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons
Manuel Akanji is just what Manchester City need, according to Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola
Patrick Vieira is happy to focus on Crystal Palace’s next match after transfer deadline day (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match
Billy Gilmour has signed for Brighton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton

More from The Courier

Dundee fly-tipping Baldovie Recycling Centre
Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes
0
A police officer on Lilybank Terrace on Friday.
Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Emma Murray. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 02/09/2022
Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Harris Academy.
Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Animal neglect Picture shows; Belgium Shepherd Mac. Aboyne. Supplied by Scottish SPCA Date; 02/09/2022
Neglectful Angus owner banned from keeping pets after injured dog put to sleep