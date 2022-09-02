Lee Johnson to miss Hibernian’s match with Kilmarnock after emergency surgery By Press Association September 2 2022, 12.12pm Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has undergone surgery (Will Matthews/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hibernian manager Les Johnson will miss this weekend’s cinch Premiership match at home to Kilmarnock after undergoing emergency gallbladder removal surgery. The Easter Road boss fell ill this week so assistant Jamie McAllister and coaches Adam Owen and David Gray will take charge of the team this weekend. Johnson is frustrated at not being able to attend the match. “I’d like to thank all the staff in Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, especially the Hibs fans that looked after me along the way,” he told Hibs’ website. “I’m hoping to make a swift recovery and be back in the dugout as quickly as possible. “Having never missed a game previously in management, obviously I’m frustrated at not being able to be physically attending Easter Road tomorrow. “However, I am 100 per cent with every player, staff member, and supporter in spirit to fight for a very important three points.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antony could feature for Manchester United as Anthony Martial misses out Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton More from The Courier Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes 0 Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered 0