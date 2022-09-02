Callum Styles signs new Barnsley deal before joining Millwall on loan By Press Association September 2 2022, 12.16pm Callum Styles has joined Millwall (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Callum Styles has joined Millwall on loan immediately after committing his future to Barnsley. The 22-year-old has signed a new contract at Oakwell until 2025, but will now step up a division and link up with Championship side Millwall until the end of the season. Hungary international Styles, who has made 129 appearances for the Tykes, becomes Millwall’s eighth summer signing. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antony could feature for Manchester United as Anthony Martial misses out Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton More from The Courier Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes 0 Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered 0