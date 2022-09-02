Diarmuid O’Carroll praises ‘organised’ defence as St Mirren chase landmark win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diarmuid O’Carroll praises ‘organised’ defence as St Mirren chase landmark win

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 12.28pm
St Mirren take on St Johnstone hoping to claim a fourth successive league win (Steve Welsh/PA)
St Mirren take on St Johnstone hoping to claim a fourth successive league win (Steve Welsh/PA)

Assistant manager Diarmuid O’Carroll highlighted the importance of a well-drilled defence as St Mirren look for a landmark cinch Premiership win on Saturday against St Johnstone.

The in-form Buddies go into the game looking for their fourth successive top-flight victory for the first time since 2008.

And with three clean sheets in their last three wins, Stephen Robinson’s side have the blueprint for success ahead of the trip to McDiarmid Park.

O’Carroll, who declared himself “really happy” with the Buddies squad after confirming no last-gasp transfer deadline activity on Thursday, said: “There has been a lot made of the clean sheets.

“We want to be organised, structured, everyone know their jobs and we have threats on the break and threats physically.

“For a club like ourselves, where the difference between five, six, seven clubs in the league is always going to be marginal, the reason we built with the likes of Trevor (Carson) in goal is we want to have a sound foundation to build on.

“The system we have now suits us. We are not saying sit in and park the bus, just get a clean sheet and steal a goal.

“But ultimately if we come under pressure we have the confidence that because we are organised and structured, that we won’t concede or we will struggle to concede.

“And then we believe in ourselves that we will get chances, and if we take a few more then hopefully we will win a few more games a bit more comfortably.”

While St Mirren have found form, St Johnstone have lost three in a row and four out of five in their poor start to their season.

However, O’Carroll anticipates a typically tough cinch Premiership test.

The Irishman said: “A lot of my job is to look at the next opposition and I have seen them live this season and they are a good example of what I am talking about.

“Themselves, Kilmarnock, ourselves, Ross County, Motherwell, there is very little between the teams.

“The results haven’t been what they wanted since the start of the season.

“They had a tough one last season, they got through the play-off and he (Callum Davidson) is rebuilding now.

“I am sure he, like ourselves, is happy the window is closed. He has rebuilt the squad a little bit, it needs a bit of continuity in terms of the team but I have no doubt they will be a threat going forward.

“It will be tough for us on Saturday, we are taking nothing lightly.

“People assume that because we got a result against Dundee United and Hibs that St Johnstone is easy. It is far from the case.”

