England want to get best from Ben Stokes after Jason Roy drops out of T20 squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England want to get best from Ben Stokes after Jason Roy drops out of T20 squad

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 12.44pm
Ben Stokes has made the cut as Jason Roy drops out of England squad (David Davies/PA)
Ben Stokes has made the cut as Jason Roy drops out of England squad (David Davies/PA)

England are banking on Ben Stokes to take a starring role at next month’s Twenty20 World Cup after dropping a “gutted” Jason Roy and reshuffling their batting order.

England were willing to gamble on a host of fitness concerns – with Mark Wood and Chris Woakes both included in the 15-strong squad for Australia despite missing the entire domestic season through injury – but Roy paid the price for an extended lean streak.

He struggled throughout white-ball series against India and South Africa and a laboured performance for Oval Invincibles during The Hundred, where he made three ducks in six innings and averaged 8.5, effectively sealed his fate.

Director of cricket Rob Key, who chaired selection, revealed that Jonny Bairstow would move up to open alongside captain Jos Buttler, allowing star all-rounder Stokes to jump to number four.

The Test captain has a surprisingly modest record in the shortest format, and has not played since March 2021, but will now have licence to shape the game from the engine room.

“The knock-on effect of everything we’re doing is that hopefully Ben Stokes has a more fulfilled role. I think that will get the best out of him in those big games,” explained Key.

“Having him come in later doesn’t get the best out of Ben Stokes. There’s a great line in his documentary where they say ‘the big moments find him’ and you want to give him that opportunity. I don’t think we’ve done that in T20 cricket.

“I’d like to get Ben up the order a little bit in T20 cricket, I feel generally we haven’t quite found his best role. All of a sudden Ben Stokes has a chance to influence a game.”

Key also expressed sympathy for Roy, who has been overtaken by Phil Salt and Harry Brook, adding: “It’s unfortunate timing, he’s hit a bad patch of form at the worst time.

“The game is about confidence as much as anything else. We’d be taking a gamble on him finding form. He was obviously very disappointed, I think ‘gutted’ was the phrase he used. He wanted to make sure this wasn’t the end.

“I certainly don’t think that this is the end of Jason Roy. I don’t see it by any stretch that his T20 career is over. But we felt the best combination at this time was Jonny and Jos, then we worked back from that point.”

England offered a glimpse of their future plans with a 19-man squad named for this month’s seven-match tour of Pakistan, including five uncapped players.

Will Jacks is one of five uncapped players heading to Pakistan.
Will Jacks is one of five uncapped players heading to Pakistan (Adam Davy/PA)

Will Jacks, whose stock has been on the rise during a breakout campaign with Surrey and Oval Invincibles, leads the new pack, which also includes Jordan Cox, Tom Helm, Luke Wood and a fit-again Olly Stone.

All of those will be looking to make the most of their opportunities, with Key admitting fitness problems in the World Cup group could open the door to late bolters, including travelling reserves Tymal Mills, Richard Gleeson and Liam Dawson.

Wood (elbow) and Woakes (shoulder and knee) have not played competitively since the Test tour of the West Indies in March, Chris Jordan (finger), Liam Livingstone (ankle) and Buttler (calf) are all currently injured and Reece Topley made an early exit from The Hundred to protect his body.

Moeen Ali will captain in Buttler’s absence during the early games in Pakistan.

Asked if there was lingering uncertainty over who would still be standing when England kick off their World Cup campaign against Afghanistan on October 22 in Perth, Key said: “Yeah, at this point in time that’s absolutely the case.

“The likelihood with Wood and Woakes is that they will start getting fit towards the back end of that Pakistan trip. They are back in with fingers crossed, that’s probably the best way you could say it. Let’s hope our luck changes in terms of injuries.

“But we sat down and looked at different scenarios – ‘what if he gets injured?’. Hopefully we have enough back up. We’ve got a chance in Pakistan to look at the next generation, the next cabs off the rank in some regard. You never know, they may find themselves going to the World Cup.”

England’s T20 World Cup squad: J Buttler (c), M Ali, J Bairstow, H Brook, S Curran, C Jordan, L Livingstone, D Malan, A Rashid, P Salt, B Stokes, R Topley, D Willey, C Woakes, M Wood.
Reserves: L Dawson, R Gleeson, T Mills.

England’s T20 squad to tour Pakistan: J Buttler (c), M Ali, H Brook, J Cox, S Curran, B Duckett, L Dawson, R Gleeson, T Helm, W Jacks, D Malan, A Rashid, P Salt, O Stone, R Topley, D Willey, C Woakes, L Wood, M Wood.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Anthony Martial is still injured (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antony could feature for Manchester United as Anthony Martial misses out
Leander Dendoncker joined Aston Villa from Wolves for £13million on Thursday. (John Walton/PA)
Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut
Antonio Conte feels Tottenham are at a disadvantage compared to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)
Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte
Oscar Piastri has signed a deal to race for McLaren (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine
Darren Moore is likely to make changes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash
Neal Maupay is set for a belated Everton debut against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby
Harry Smith has joined Exeter (Martin Rickett/PA)
Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons
Manuel Akanji is just what Manchester City need, according to Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola
Patrick Vieira is happy to focus on Crystal Palace’s next match after transfer deadline day (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match
Billy Gilmour has signed for Brighton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton

More from The Courier

Joel Nouble made a huge impact at Arbroath
Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend
Dundee fly-tipping Baldovie Recycling Centre
Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes
0
A police officer on Lilybank Terrace on Friday.
Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Emma Murray. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 02/09/2022
Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Harris Academy.
Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered
0