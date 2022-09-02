Livingston to hand debut to Stephen Kelly for home clash with Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Livingston to hand debut to Stephen Kelly for home clash with Hearts

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 12.50pm
Stephen Kelly joined Livingston on a three-year contract on Thursday (Steve Welsh/PA)
Livingston are ready to hand a debut to new signing Stephen Kelly in Saturday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Hearts.

The 22-year-old former Scotland Under-21 international joined the Lions on deadline day on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee from Rangers and David Martindale is excited about the energy and creativity he will bring to his team’s midfield.

The Livi boss declared Kelly “good to go” for this weekend’s match in West Lothian.

“Stephen’s very creative,” said Martindale. “He’s got good energy and good legs but he’s very good on the ball. He’s a bit younger than what we’ve already got in midfield. He likes to play between the lines.

“We’re bringing in an attacking midfielder who has good vision, looks after the ball and is a goal threat. He’s got a cultured right foot for his age and a fantastic set-piece delivery.

“He’s only 22 but he’s played around 80 first-team games and he’s represented Scotland right up to under-21 level. We’ve shown our commitment to Stephen and he’s shown his commitment to us by signing a three-year contract so he’s a player I’m really looking forward to working with.”

Meanwhile Livingston attacker Esmael Goncalves insists he has no problem about coming up against former club Hearts for the first time since he spoke out about experiencing racism from a minority of the Jambos support during his year-long stint there.

The Guinea-Bissau forward – who left Tynecastle in 2018 – was also the target of a racist tweet from a Hearts fan when his arrival at Livingston was announced in May.

“No, I don’t have any worries,” he said ahead of this weekend’s match.

“I did an interview before and I said I don’t think every Hearts fan is racist. There were some people but it’s not everybody and I know that.

“I think I had a good spell there even though there was a small incident but I don’t keep it (the bad feeling) in my heart. I love Hearts fans so there is no problem there.

“I think I will get a good reception from the Hearts fans. I left with a small incident but I don’t think it will be a bad reception at all.”

Goncalves feels he is getting back towards peak fitness after arriving at Livingston in poor fettle.

“It’s amazing to be back in Scotland,” he said. “I’ve been at St Mirren and Hearts before and I love it here. I love Scottish football.

“When I arrived at Livingston I was really out of form. But the staff here have been helping me get in shape and I am much better now.

“I don’t think I’ve been this good with my body for about three or four years so I’m really happy.”

