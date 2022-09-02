Cambridge have options for visit of Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cambridge have options for visit of Lincoln

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 1.08pm
Cambridge manager Mark Bonner has plenty of options for the visit of Lincoln (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Cambridge manager Mark Bonner has plenty of options for the visit of Lincoln (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Cambridge have no fresh injury concerns for the Sky Bet League One visit of Lincoln.

Boss Mark Bonner says he has 24 players fit and ready to stake a claim as his side look to push on into the play-off places.

Forward Fejiri Okenabirhie could return to league action after a long-term Achilles injury and a hamstring problem.

He started the EFL Trophy match against Arsenal Under-21s in midweek having been an unused substitute against Burton.

New recruits Matty Virtue and Jack Diamond could make their league bows for Lincoln.

Winger Diamond featured against Barnsley in the EFL Trophy earlier this week after joining the Imps on loan from Sunderland, while Virtue will go into the matchday squad after he arrived on deadline day on a season-long loan from Blackpool.

Forward Anthony Scully joined Wigan on deadline day while Chris Maguire left the club by mutual consent. The club suspended him last month after he was charged by the Football Association over an alleged breach of its betting rules.

Ben House returned from an ankle injury against Barnsley and will be hoping for inclusion in the squad but defender Adam Jackson remains sidelined by the dead leg he suffered in the Carabao Cup first round last month.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Anthony Martial is still injured (Martin Rickett/PA)
Antony could feature for Manchester United as Anthony Martial misses out
Leander Dendoncker joined Aston Villa from Wolves for £13million on Thursday. (John Walton/PA)
Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut
Antonio Conte feels Tottenham are at a disadvantage compared to the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United (Tim Goode/PA)
Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte
Oscar Piastri has signed a deal to race for McLaren (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine
Darren Moore is likely to make changes (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash
Neal Maupay is set for a belated Everton debut against Liverpool in the Merseyside derby (Mike Egerton/PA)
Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby
Harry Smith has joined Exeter (Martin Rickett/PA)
Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons
Manuel Akanji is just what Manchester City need, according to Pep Guardiola (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola
Patrick Vieira is happy to focus on Crystal Palace’s next match after transfer deadline day (John Walton/PA)
Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match
Billy Gilmour has signed for Brighton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton

More from The Courier

Joel Nouble made a huge impact at Arbroath
Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend
Dundee fly-tipping Baldovie Recycling Centre
Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes
0
A police officer on Lilybank Terrace on Friday.
Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Assault Picture shows; Emma Murray. Forfar Sheriff Court. Supplied by Facebook Date; 02/09/2022
Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics
School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly
Harris Academy.
Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered
0