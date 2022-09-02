Ben Woodburn a major doubt for Preston’s game against Birmingham By Press Association September 2 2022, 1.44pm Preston’s Ben Woodburn, right, is a doubt with an ankle injury (David Davies/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ben Woodburn is a major doubt for Preston’s game against Birmingham. The former Liverpool winger suffered an ankle injury in the win at Coventry in midweek and was due for a scan on Friday. Alan Browne could be recalled and Emil Riis is aiming for a start after coming off the bench to score the winner against the Sky Blues. Andrew Hughes is still struggling with a shoulder injury but Bambo Diaby and Sean Maguire are back in training. Tahith Chong and Hannibal Mejbri should be available for Birmingham after their moves from Manchester United. Chong has joined on a permanent deal with Mejbri signing on loan for the season. Gary Gardner, Nico Gordon, Harlee Dean and George Friend are all still out for Birmingham with Przemyslaw Placheta. Maxime Colin may return after missing Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Norwich. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antony could feature for Manchester United as Anthony Martial misses out Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton More from The Courier Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes 0 Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered 0