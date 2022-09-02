Ben Cabango back from suspension for Swansea ahead of QPR visit By Press Association September 2 2022, 2.00pm Ben Cabango returns from suspension for Swansea (Simon Galloway/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Swansea defender Ben Cabango returns from suspension for the Sky Bet Championship clash with QPR. Cabango was sent off in the 2-1 defeat by Middlesbrough on August 27 but is available once again. Defender Joel Latibeaudiere is facing up to four months out with a shoulder injury. Fin Stevens has joined on loan from Brentford and boss Russell Martin says he could make his Swans debut against QPR. Midfielder Tim Iroegbunam comes into contention for QPR having signed on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the season. Luke Amos and Jake Clarke-Salter will remain in the treatment room for another two weeks but are expected to return before the international break. Taylor Richards is not due back until October, however, with boss Mick Beale refusing to rush any of the trio back. “When you look at the players we have brought in, we couldn’t have done much more in the window,” Beale said. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antony could feature for Manchester United as Anthony Martial misses out Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton More from The Courier Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes 0 Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered 0