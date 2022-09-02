Ralph Hasenhuttl wary of overloading Southampton youngsters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ralph Hasenhuttl wary of overloading Southampton youngsters

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 2.16pm
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (Adam Davy/PA)
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl (Adam Davy/PA)

Ralph Hasenhuttl is hugely excited about the youthful Southampton squad he has assembled this summer but insists he has to be careful not to overload his talented youngsters.

The Austrian brought in two new teenagers from Manchester City – Juan Larios and Samuel Edozie – on deadline day, with Romeo Lavia and Gavin Bazunu brought in from the same club earlier this summer.

Hasenhuttl hailed the business done by the club over the summer and that it was “very close” to what would have been his dream scenario at the start of the close season.

However, a hamstring injury suffered by 18-year-old midfielder Lavia was a reminder to him and everyone at the club of the need to manage workload carefully, particularly for his less experienced first-team players.

Hasenhuttl said Lavia would be out for a minimum of six weeks and added: “It is difficult to find the right balance of keeping that enthusiasm at a high level and sometimes step on the brake.

“Like now with Romeo when he’s injured because maybe it was a bit too much, two games in three days on this high intensity level, for a young player like him who has to play in a different way, maybe more intense than in the second team of Man City.

“It is a different challenge now for the young lads. You have to be careful not to overload them with the intense games that are coming up. But this is something they hopefully will get adapted to very quickly.”

Asked whether consistency could also be a problem in such a young squad, he added: “Nobody is safe from having bad performances at one time – not experienced players nor young players. Football is a roller coaster like normal life. Sometimes you’re flying high, you feel comfortable, sometimes it’s not.

“But we will definitely help them to grow and to learn all the things that are important in professional football.”

Larios and Edozie are expected to be in the Saints squad for the trip to face Wolves on Saturday, along with Arsenal loan recruit Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

Hasenhuttl was less optimistic that Croatian defender Duje Caleta-Car would have the necessary paperwork completed in time to be involved.

