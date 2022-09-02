Eddie Howe hopes to have Guimaraes and Saint-Maximin fit against Palace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe hopes to have key men Bruno Guimaraes and Allan Saint-Maximin back for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Both men missed the heartbreaking midweek defeat at Liverpool with hamstring injuries, but could return against the Eagles.

Keeper Nick Pope, who received treatment on the pitch at Anfield and record signing Alexander Isak, who came off with a dead leg, are expected to be available, but defender Emil Krafth (knee), midfielder Jonjo Shelvey and striker Callum Wilson (both hamstring) are still out.

Palace boss Patrick Vieira has no fresh injury concerns.

Midfielder Will Hughes is back in training and could return to the squad after missing Tuesday night’s 1-1 home draw with Brentford as a result of a knock.

Defender Tyrick Mitchell, who had been a doubt before kick-off, was used as a late substitute against the Bees, but James McArthur, James Tomkins and Nathan Ferguson remain on the sidelines.

Newcastle provisional squad: Pope, Darlow, Trippier, Murphy, Manquillo, Targett, Dummett, Lewis, Botman, Burn, Schar, Lascelles, Joelinton, Guimaraes, S. Longstaff, Fraser, Ritchie, Anderson, Almiron, Saint-Maximin, Isak, Wood.

Crystal Palace provisional squad: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Schlupp, Doucoure, Eze, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard, Johnstone, Whitworth, Clyne, Richards, Hughes, Milivojevic, Ebiowei, Olise, Mateta.