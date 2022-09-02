Arsenal did phenomenal job trying to make pre-deadline signings – Mikel Arteta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal did phenomenal job trying to make pre-deadline signings – Mikel Arteta

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 2.44pm
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal did a “phenomenal job” trying to bring in the right players during the final days of the transfer window (Steven Paston/PA)
Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal did a “phenomenal job” trying to bring in the right players during the final days of the transfer window (Steven Paston/PA)

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal did a “phenomenal job” trying to bring in the right players during the final days of the transfer window, although the club were ultimately unable to get signings over the line.

The club were in the hunt to sign a midfielder on deadline day, but still made significant additions this summer, notably Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

In total, the Gunners made five summer signings, the pair from City, Marquinhos from Sao Paulo, Fabio Vieira from Porto and Matt Turner, a goalkeeper from the MLS.

Arsenal v Aston Villa – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Gabriel Jesus was one of five summer signings made by Arsenal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Arsenal boss Arteta admitted, however, that the club did not manage to get some late signings done in the final hours of the window.

“We had a lot of things still to do in the squad. You see the amount of departures compared to the recruitment and again the club has done a phenomenal job and put everything on the table to try to bring in the players and profile that we wanted,” Arteta said.

“We did the business pretty early, but unfortunately in the last 72 hours Thomas (Partey) got injured in the same place as last time and then Mo (Mohamed Elneny) has a long-term injury and we had to react in the market.

“We tried and at the end of the day we have to bring in the players we feel are right for the team and the club, but we didn’t manage to do that.”

Arsenal v Fulham – Premier League – Emirates Stadium
Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has been ruled out with a long-term injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

When asked about the club’s actions on deadline day, Arteta added: “We pushed to strengthen the team and bring the best possible people and players into the football club.

“We have managed that to a certain level, but then we have our limitations.

“Time was a big limitation with what happened in the last 72 hours in our midfield. We tried to act but we didn’t find the right player.”

Arsenal travel to Manchester United on Sunday in a bid to improve on their impressive start to the season.

The Gunners sit top of the league after a flawless start with 15 points from their opening five games and Arteta believes the United match will be difficult.

When asked about United’s transformation under Erik ten Hag, the Arsenal manager said: “When you look at the squad that they have, the amount of money that they have and what they’ve done in the market I’m not surprised.

“They’re going to win a lot of football matches. Manchester United’s history tells you that this is going to happen. It’s another big rival and we have to compete with them.”

