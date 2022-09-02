Not my choice selling Leander Dendoncker to Aston Villa – Wolves boss Bruno Lage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Not my choice selling Leander Dendoncker to Aston Villa – Wolves boss Bruno Lage

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 3.04pm
Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker spent four years at Wolves before moving to Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)
Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker spent four years at Wolves before moving to Aston Villa (John Walton/PA)

Wolves boss Bruno Lage says it was not his choice to sell Leander Dendoncker to Aston Villa.

Belgium international Dendoncker left Molineux for a reported £13million fee in the final hours of the transfer window on Thursday.

The 27-year-old midfielder made nearly 160 appearances in his four years at Wolves, being a key part of the club’s progression under first Nuno Espirito Santo and then Lage.

“I will not change anything about Leander,” Lage said ahead of Southampton’s Premier League trip to Molineux.

“He was so important for the club and me last year and it was a big pleasure working with him.

“He comes with a proposal and thinks it was the right time to move. As a coach, I have to understand what’s best for the player and the club.

“If you give me the choice he stays, because he’s an important player for me. But in the end we need to understand what is best for the player and also the club.”

Wolves agreed a season-long loan with Boubacar Traore from Metz to plug the midfield gap left by Dendoncker’s departure.

Lage could add to his defensive numbers after the transfer window with reports linking Wolves to former Manchester City and Celtic defender Jason Denayer, who is a free agent.

“Let’s see what happens in the next days,” Lage said. “I know Denayer very well, I played against him in the Champions League.

“You are talking about a player who can play in the Champions League and for his national team.

“We’re very happy with our centre-backs, but there’s a gap between the two who are playing and the two who are not playing at the moment.

“If we have a chance to bring in one experienced player that would be better, because they could be very important for the club in the future.”

Austria international Sasa Kalajdzic will be in the matchday squad against Southampton after signing from Stuttgart in midweek.

Lage has welcomed the arrival of the 6ft 7in striker as Wolves seek to claim a first league win of the season.

He said: “When everyone was worried about the squad, I told the fans to have patience.

“It has happened in the last two weeks. We brought top players to rebuild the team.

“The fans had patience to rebuild the squad. Now they need patience for them to adapt to a new club and the intensity of the Premier League.”

