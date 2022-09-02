Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons By Press Association September 2 2022, 3.16pm Harry Smith has joined Exeter (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Harry Smith is available to make his Exeter debut at home to MK Dons. The 27-year-old striker joined the Grecians from Leyton Orient before the transfer window closed. Rekeem Harper is pushing for a full league debut following his loan switch from Ipswich. Kyle Taylor remains a long-term absentee with a cruciate injury. The Dons are still without Josh McEachran, Mo Eisa and Tennai Watson. Former Chelsea midfielder McEachran is nearing a return, though, having begun light training after picking up an injury in the first game of the season. Eisa remains on the sidelines as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury. Watson is on the mend after a hamstring injury. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antony could feature for Manchester United as Anthony Martial misses out Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton Billy Gilmour could make his Brighton debut against Leicester More from The Courier Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes 0 Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered 0