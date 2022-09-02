Sheffield Wednesday likely to change it up for Barnsley clash By Press Association September 2 2022, 3.18pm Darren Moore is likely to make changes (Zac Goodwin/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore is likely to make wholesale changes to the side beaten 3-1 by Bradford in the EFL Trophy when local rivals Barnsley visit. Dominic Iorfa was the only player to keep his place at Bradford as Moore made 10 alterations following the 5-0 victory over Forest Green last weekend. Dennis Adeniran is unavailable, while Ben Heneghan is making progress in his recovery from injury. Loanee Alex Mighten made his Owls debut at Bradford and is in contention for a first league appearance. New boys Adam Phillips, Tom Edwards and Josh Martin could make their Barnsley debuts in the South Yorkshire derby. Winger Martin has joined on a season-long loan from Norwich, while Edwards is on loan from Stoke and Phillips moved from Burnley on a three-year deal. Jordan Helliwell will definitely miss out through injury but Josh Benson will be checked. Nicky Cadden has returned to fitness but he may have to wait to make his comeback. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Antony could feature for Manchester United as Anthony Martial misses out Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut Chelsea and Manchester United have a big spending advantage – Antonio Conte Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in 2023 after team win dispute against Alpine Everton’s new arrivals could feature in Merseyside derby Exeter could hand debut to new signing Harry Smith against MK Dons Manuel Akanji perfectly suits Manchester City’s needs – Pep Guardiola Patrick Vieira ‘happy’ with squad as Crystal Palace focus on Newcastle match Graham Potter backs ‘exciting’ Billy Gilmour to impress at Brighton Billy Gilmour could make his Brighton debut against Leicester More from The Courier Cult hero Joel Nouble to play for Arbroath once more alongside Lichties legend Dundee fly-tipping crime probe launched after bin strikes 0 Man, 35, hospitalised after Dundee serious assault Forfar woman lost job after drunken clash with police and paramedics School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Dundee school closures: 8 key questions answered 0