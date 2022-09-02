Leander Dendoncker may have to wait for Aston Villa debut

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New signing Leander Dendoncker is a doubt for Aston Villa’s clash with Manchester City.

The £13million midfielder has a throat problem, having joined from Wolves, but Jan Bednarek, who signed on loan from Southampton, is in contention.

Fellow defender Diego Carlos is out with a long-term Achilles injury which is likely to keep him sidelined for the majority of the season.

Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish is fit to face his former club.

The 26-year-old has not featured since the 4-0 win against Bournemouth three weeks ago, nor has defender Nathan Ake, but Pep Guardiola said they both trained well on Thursday.

Kalvin Phillips and Aymeric Laporte remain out, while Manuel Akanji arrived from Borussia Dortmund on deadline day.

Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Chambers, Augustinsson, Bednarek, Young, Guilbert, Digne, Luiz, McGinn, Dendoncker, Sanson, Buendia, Nakamba, Coutinho, Ramsey, Kamara, Ings, Watkins, Traore, Bailey, Archer.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Ortega, Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Cancelo, Gomez, Lewis, Wilson-Esbrand, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Silva, Gomes,Mahrez, Palmer, Grealish, Foden, Knight, Alvarez, Haaland.