Jonny Bairstow ruled out of England duty after ‘freak accident’ on golf course

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 4.50pm Updated: September 2 2022, 5.16pm
England’s Jonny Bairstow has suffered a freak injury (Simon Marper/PA)
England’s Jonny Bairstow has suffered a freak injury (Simon Marper/PA)

Jonny Bairstow will miss England’s Test decider against South Africa this week and next month’s Twenty20 World Cup after sustaining a serious leg injury in a “freak accident” on the golf course.

Bairstow is understood to have slipped while approaching a tee box during a round at Pannal Golf Club near Harrogate, an innocuous incident that has left him requiring surgery and facing several months on the sidelines.

The 32-year-old will be badly missed by his country, having hit a career-best run of form in the Test arena and just been handed a crucial new role at next month’s T20 tournament in Australia.

England’s World Cup squad contained a number of fitness concerns, with Bairstow considered a safe bet. Mark Wood (elbow) and Chris Woakes (shoulder and knee) were both included despite missing the entire domestic season and last playing competitively during the Test tour of the West Indies in March.

Chris Jordan (finger), Liam Livingstone (ankle) and Buttler (calf) are all currently injured, with Moeen Ali stepping in as skipper at the start of the Pakistan tour, while Reece Topley made an early exit from The Hundred to protect his body.

Reflecting on those issues, Key said: “We are optimistic, I suppose, but that might not be the best way to look at things with the way injuries have gone this year. Let’s hope our luck changes.”

Shortly after he spoke, events up north were about to change things for the worse.

Brook’s likely elevation, which has been in the works for some time, means a relatively straightforward swap in Ben Stokes’ Test team, albeit robbing the side of a player who has scored six centuries in 2022 and averages 75.66 since the start of the season. Brook could well find himself in pole position for the three-match Test tour of Pakistan which follows in December too, with no guarantee that Bairstow will be back in contention by then.

Phil Salt is the likeliest immediate beneficiary for the T20 World Cup, with Jacks ready to push his own case. Key expressed sympathy with the axed Roy, who has been a mainstay of the white-ball set-up since the start of Eoin Morgan’s 2015 overhaul, but appeared a long way from a U-turn when he discussed the 32-year-old recent struggles.

Jason Roy
Jason Roy has been left out of the T20 World Cup squad (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“It’s unfortunate timing, but he’s hit a bad patch of form at the worst time,” he said.

“The game is about confidence as much as anything else. We’d be taking a gamble on him finding form. He was obviously very disappointed, I think ‘gutted’ was the phrase he used. He wanted to make sure this wasn’t the end.

“I certainly don’t think that this is the end of Jason Roy. I don’t see it by any stretch that his T20 career is over. It just leaves him in a place where he has to go and find form.”

England named three travelling standby players for the World Cup – pace bowlers Tymal Mills and Richard Gleeson as well as spinner Liam Dawson – with Jordan Cox, Luke Wood, Tom Helm and Olly Stone completing the uncapped quintet alongside Jacks.

England’s T20 World Cup squad: J Buttler (c), M Ali, J Bairstow, H Brook, S Curran, C Jordan, L Livingstone, D Malan, A Rashid, P Salt, B Stokes, R Topley, D Willey, C Woakes, M Wood.

England’s T20 squad to tour Pakistan: J Buttler (c), M Ali, H Brook, J Cox, S Curran, B Duckett, L Dawson, R Gleeson, T Helm, W Jacks, D Malan, A Rashid, P Salt, O Stone, R Topley, D Willey, C Woakes, L Wood, M Wood.

