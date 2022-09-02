Chris Long pushing for first appearance of season when Crewe face Stevenage By Press Association September 2 2022, 4.54pm Chris Long, pictured, could make his first league appearance of the season for Crewe (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Chris Long could make his first Sky Bet League Two appearance of the season when Crewe host Stevenage. The 27-year-old striker has been out of action after suffering an ankle problem in pre-season. Brentford loanee Lachlan Brook is expected back in action within a fortnight after initial fears his foot injury could have kept him sidelined for six weeks. Rio Adebisi remains out of action with a foot concern. Alex Gilbey could make his Stevenage debut in the trip to Crewe. The Charlton midfielder has joined Steve Evans’ side on loan for the rest of the season. Michael Bostwick and Danny Rose will face late fitness tests for Stevenage after returning to training. New recruit David Amoo is unlikely to feature as he works towards match sharpness. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings