Chris Long pushing for first appearance of season when Crewe face Stevenage

Chris Long could make his first Sky Bet League Two appearance of the season when Crewe host Stevenage.

The 27-year-old striker has been out of action after suffering an ankle problem in pre-season.

Brentford loanee Lachlan Brook is expected back in action within a fortnight after initial fears his foot injury could have kept him sidelined for six weeks.

Rio Adebisi remains out of action with a foot concern.

Alex Gilbey could make his Stevenage debut in the trip to Crewe.

The Charlton midfielder has joined Steve Evans’ side on loan for the rest of the season.

Michael Bostwick and Danny Rose will face late fitness tests for Stevenage after returning to training.

New recruit David Amoo is unlikely to feature as he works towards match sharpness.