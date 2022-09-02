Naby Sarr a doubt for Reading’s visit of Stoke By Press Association September 2 2022, 4.54pm Reading could be without Naby Sarr for their match against Stoke (Barrington Coombs/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Reading defender Naby Sarr could miss the visit of Stoke in the Sky Bet Championship on Sunday. The 29-year-old was substituted at half-time during the club’s 4-0 defeat at Sheffield United on Tuesday with a calf issue. Scott Dann will not have a chance of featuring for Reading after injuring his hamstring while working towards being fully fit. Yakou Meite and Ovie Ejaria remain on the long-term injury list for the Berkshire club. Stoke could have Nick Powell available for the trip to Berkshire. The 28-year-old midfielder has not played in any matches so far this season but is nearing a return after training on Friday. Josh Laurent – who has not played since August 13 – is edging closer to a first team return. Manager Alex Neil, who took charge on August 28, will be hoping for a first victory in only his second match in charge. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport On this day in 2008: Joey Barton banned by FA over Ousmane Dabo incident US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev The sporting weekend in pictures Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw More from The Courier St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen 0 Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy 0 Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site? 0 Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night 0 EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings