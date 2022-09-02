Jonny May admits he was relieved not to play in Australia after Covid battle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonny May admits he was relieved not to play in Australia after Covid battle

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 5.02pm
Jonny May was unable to play in any of the Tests against Australia because of Covid (Adam Davy/PA)

Jonny May admits that for the only time in his career he was relieved not to have been picked by England after a nasty dose of Covid reduced his Australia tour to two training sessions.

Waking up exhausted the day after arriving Down Under, the Gloucester wing tested positive and spent the next seven days in isolation where he lost almost a stone in weight and a recent knee injury swelled up alarmingly.

Only a groggy transfer from one hotel to another as England swapped the location of their base in Perth broke up a tortuous spell in quarantine.

Jonny May made a try-scoring comeback for England against the Barbarians in June (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It was all a bit of a blur to me. I caught Covid, I’m in one hotel, the doctor is flapping around as you can imagine,” May said.

“I got put in some van with this ultra-mask on, driven across town, around the back of a hotel, up this lift that looks like it is used for laundry or like a food cart – it’s not a human lift – right up to the top floor, and that was me up there on my own for seven days.

“I felt like Mr Burns off the Simpsons – all weak and tired. Three days of it was me in and out of sleep. Then you get into a little routine – get up, ring the chef, have a coffee, have your breakfast.

“I watched quite a lot of Aussie Rules Football. They have a whole channel for it so I watched a fair bit of that. I watched all of Stranger Things and Tom Brady on Disney+, it was called Man in the Arena.

“What I took from that is how he always has an influence on his team-mates. In the back of my head I was thinking, ‘if I get out of my room, just have a good influence.

“I’m not in the best position so I can contribute on the pitch, so just try to help in other ways’.”

May trained by himself for the middle week in Brisbane and having missed the first and second Tests, he was then overlooked for the third as England snatched victory in a series decider.

“When Eddie Jones announced the team on the Monday on the last week and I wasn’t in it, I was actually quite relieved. I would have given it a go but I didn’t feel up to it,” May said.

“It would have maybe been different fitness-wise if I’d played 25 games last season, but I didn’t. Everything was backed up against me in that sense.

Jonny May is looking forward to getting back in action for Gloucester (Jane Barlow/PA)

“I did everything I could to be available and if Eddie had picked me I probably would have given it a go, stupidly.”

It was May’s second significant dose of Covid and it came just two matches into his comeback from a major knee injury.

“I haven’t really been this excited to play for a long time because I just want to flipping play,” May said.

“I’ve done so many rehab sessions, running on my own, sitting in my hotel room, I just want to play now.”

