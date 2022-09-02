Livingston without suspended defender Jack Fitzwater for Hearts clash By Press Association September 2 2022, 5.12pm Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater is suspended (Andrew Milligan/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Livingston defender Jack Fitzwater is suspended for the cinch Premiership visit of Hearts on Saturday after being sent off in last weekend’s defeat by Aberdeen. James Penrice and Morgan Boyes are both back in the mix but still need to build up their match fitness after recent lay-offs. Bruce Anderson is still out with an ankle injury while Tom Parkes is beginning the road to recovery following a knee operation. New striker Stephen Humphrys could make his debut for Hearts but the Jambos are still waiting for a visa for fellow new recruit Orestis Kiomourtzoglou. Stephen Kingsley, Craig Halkett, Nathaniel Atkinson and Jorge Grant are all in the frame for a return to the squad following recent injury issues. Liam Boyce (knee), Beni Baningime (knee) and Kye Rowles (metatarsal) are all out. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans power on in NY but Andy Murray and Jack… Brandon Thomas-Asante must feel like a lottery winner – Steve Bruce Jack Draper confident on tennis future despite injury forcing US Open exit Former England international Karen Carney to lead review of women’s football Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to turn his frustration into goals Don’t judge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for ‘crazy’ dress sense – Thomas Tuchel Mikel Arteta lauds Martin Odegaard as great role model for Arsenal colleagues Antonio Conte impressed by Ryan Sessegnon’s reliability at Tottenham More from The Courier Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment 0 Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and… 0 Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects 0 Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts 0 Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent 0 Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road