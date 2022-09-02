St Johnstone duo Connor McLennan and Nicky Clark in squad for St Mirren game By Press Association September 2 2022, 6.02pm Connor McLennan could feature (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up New signings Connor McLennan and Nicky Clark go into the St Johnstone squad for the visit of St Mirren in the cinch Premiership on Saturday. David Wotherspoon (knee) and Tony Gallacher (leg) are back training. Cammy MacPherson (thigh), Chris Kane (knee) and Callum Booth (Achilles) remain out. Scott Tanser returns to the St Mirren squad for the trip to Perth. The defender recovered from a combination of a hamstring and back injury. Attacker Toyosi Olusanya is out for a period of time with a broken toe. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans power on in NY but Andy Murray and Jack… Brandon Thomas-Asante must feel like a lottery winner – Steve Bruce Jack Draper confident on tennis future despite injury forcing US Open exit Former England international Karen Carney to lead review of women’s football Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to turn his frustration into goals Don’t judge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for ‘crazy’ dress sense – Thomas Tuchel Mikel Arteta lauds Martin Odegaard as great role model for Arsenal colleagues Antonio Conte impressed by Ryan Sessegnon’s reliability at Tottenham More from The Courier Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment 0 Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and… 0 Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects 0 Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts 0 Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent 0 Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road