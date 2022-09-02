Ross County likely to be without George Harmon for visit of Aberdeen By Press Association September 2 2022, 7.00pm Ross County are likely to be without George Harmon (Lynne Cameron/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County are likely to be without George Harmon for the cinch Premiership visit of Aberdeen after he went off with a hamstring injury against Celtic. Ross Callachan and Jack Baldwin return from two-match suspensions. Connor Randall (broken leg) and William Akio (knee) remain on the sidelines. Aberdeen will have Hayden Coulson back in contention after the left-back sat out the midweek Premier Sports Cup win at Annan with an ankle knock. Callum Roberts is still out with the hamstring problem he sustained against St Mirren last weekend. Connor Barron is still recovering from the knee issue that has kept him sidelined since the start of the season. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans power on in NY but Andy Murray and Jack… Brandon Thomas-Asante must feel like a lottery winner – Steve Bruce Jack Draper confident on tennis future despite injury forcing US Open exit Former England international Karen Carney to lead review of women’s football Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to turn his frustration into goals Don’t judge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for ‘crazy’ dress sense – Thomas Tuchel Mikel Arteta lauds Martin Odegaard as great role model for Arsenal colleagues Antonio Conte impressed by Ryan Sessegnon’s reliability at Tottenham More from The Courier Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment 0 Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and… 0 Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects 0 Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts 0 Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent 0 Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road