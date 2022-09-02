Friday’s sporting social – Gilmour joins Brighton and Toone celebrates birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2.

Football

Brighton unveiled their new signing in style.

Coming to a stadium near you… 🍿🏌️ pic.twitter.com/tyx3d6XiLn — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 2, 2022

Billy Gilmour said goodbye to Chelsea.

Thank you for everything @ChelseaFC. I’ve developed so much here and met people who will be friends for life. I’ve grown from a young boy to a man but I feel now is the time to make the next step in my career. Good luck and all the best! Once a blue, always a blue! 💙👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/12RMoSHFpG — Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) September 2, 2022

Ella Toone was celebrating her birthday.

Joachim Andersen dressed to impress.

Alan Shearer was having none of it.

So 5 mins extra for the 45 of the second half and 3 mins extra for the 5 mins of injury time 🤨 https://t.co/29nxo6XMU4 — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) September 2, 2022

Another win for United.

Darwin Nunez was ready.

Hora de volver 😏 pic.twitter.com/4BlYsc6Nrs — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) September 2, 2022

Dan James was ready for a new challenge.

Excited to join @FulhamFC on loan for the season! Looking forward to getting started! pic.twitter.com/hFjrW6CZFQ — Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) September 2, 2022

Tennis

Rafael Nadal was left with battle scars from his US Open win.

Cricket

England’s Izzy Wong was on Radio 1.

🚨CRICKETER ON THE BREAKFAST SHOW🚨 The brilliant @Wongi95 on with me this morning talking about her breakthrough year, The Hundred final, chatting to some young cricket fans but most importantly trying to guess their ages in ‘What’s My Age Again’. It’s BACK! pic.twitter.com/O6H9IA074a — Greg James (@gregjames) September 2, 2022

Sachin doesn’t like it, he loves it!

cricket — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022

Emma Lamb reflected on the Hundred.

Loved the last month with the OGs 🖤🐝Miss it already 😢 pic.twitter.com/cpQAzszKbn — Emma (@EmmaLamb236) September 2, 2022

Boxing

No days off for AJ.

Note to self : I got to work harder pic.twitter.com/etUMTPvsp3 — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 2, 2022