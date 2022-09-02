Friday’s sporting social – Gilmour joins Brighton and Toone celebrates birthday By Press Association September 2 2022, 7.20pm Billy Gilmour joined Brighton (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media. Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 2. Football Brighton unveiled their new signing in style. Happy Gilmour. 😁 @BillyGilmourrr 🏴 pic.twitter.com/5csIYcPrZw— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 1, 2022 Coming to a stadium near you… 🍿🏌️ pic.twitter.com/tyx3d6XiLn— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) September 2, 2022 Billy Gilmour said goodbye to Chelsea. Thank you for everything @ChelseaFC. I’ve developed so much here and met people who will be friends for life. I’ve grown from a young boy to a man but I feel now is the time to make the next step in my career. Good luck and all the best! Once a blue, always a blue! 💙👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/12RMoSHFpG— Billy Gilmour (@billygilmourrr) September 2, 2022 Ella Toone was celebrating her birthday. Big birthday energy from @EllaToone99 🥳🎥: @Lionesses #MUWomen || #Lionesses pic.twitter.com/LBi1XFDyRv— Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) September 2, 2022 Joachim Andersen dressed to impress. Joa fit check ✅#CPFC pic.twitter.com/FfU6xAzajk— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 2, 2022 Alan Shearer was having none of it. So 5 mins extra for the 45 of the second half and 3 mins extra for the 5 mins of injury time 🤨 https://t.co/29nxo6XMU4— Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) September 2, 2022 Another win for United. 𝗧𝗼𝗴𝗲𝘁𝗵𝗲𝗿 we keep going!!! #MUFC 💪🏼🔴 pic.twitter.com/ehUwdENCFU— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) September 2, 2022 Great victory! 💪🏽 #mufc pic.twitter.com/AIHhzaBEqf— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 2, 2022 Darwin Nunez was ready. Hora de volver 😏 pic.twitter.com/4BlYsc6Nrs— Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) September 2, 2022 Dan James was ready for a new challenge. Excited to join @FulhamFC on loan for the season! Looking forward to getting started! pic.twitter.com/hFjrW6CZFQ— Daniel James (@Daniel_James_97) September 2, 2022 Tennis Rafael Nadal was left with battle scars from his US Open win. ‼️‼️😆 pic.twitter.com/UF1HDDcScB— US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2022 Cricket England’s Izzy Wong was on Radio 1. 🚨CRICKETER ON THE BREAKFAST SHOW🚨The brilliant @Wongi95 on with me this morning talking about her breakthrough year, The Hundred final, chatting to some young cricket fans but most importantly trying to guess their ages in ‘What’s My Age Again’. It’s BACK! pic.twitter.com/O6H9IA074a— Greg James (@gregjames) September 2, 2022 Sachin doesn’t like it, he loves it! cricket— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 2, 2022 Emma Lamb reflected on the Hundred. Loved the last month with the OGs 🖤🐝Miss it already 😢 pic.twitter.com/cpQAzszKbn— Emma (@EmmaLamb236) September 2, 2022 Boxing No days off for AJ. Note to self : I got to work harder pic.twitter.com/etUMTPvsp3— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) September 2, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Sport Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans power on in NY but Andy Murray and Jack… Brandon Thomas-Asante must feel like a lottery winner – Steve Bruce Jack Draper confident on tennis future despite injury forcing US Open exit Former England international Karen Carney to lead review of women’s football Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to turn his frustration into goals Don’t judge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for ‘crazy’ dress sense – Thomas Tuchel Mikel Arteta lauds Martin Odegaard as great role model for Arsenal colleagues Antonio Conte impressed by Ryan Sessegnon’s reliability at Tottenham More from The Courier Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment 0 Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and… 0 Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects 0 Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts 0 Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent 0 Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road