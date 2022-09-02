Andy Murray falls short in US Open last-16 bid as Matteo Berrettini claims win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Andy Murray falls short in US Open last-16 bid as Matteo Berrettini claims win

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 9.14pm
Andy Murray yells in frustration during his loss to Matteo Berrettini (Seth Wenig/AP)
Andy Murray yells in frustration during his loss to Matteo Berrettini (Seth Wenig/AP)

Andy Murray suffered more grand slam frustration with a four-set loss to Matteo Berrettini in the third round of the US Open.

Murray was trying to reach the last 16 at a slam for the first time since his hip problems began in 2017 but, after threatening another vintage comeback, he fell to a 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1) 6-3 defeat on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The Scot is at least edging back up the rankings and should hit his highest mark since May 2018 at around 43 but his ambitions remain much bigger than that and this is another season where he has been unable to make a mark on the biggest stage.

Murray had talked positively about his fitness and movement after dropping just one set in his first two matches to make it through to the third round in New York for the first time since 2016.

This was a real step up, though. Berrettini has had injury and illness problems himself this year but is a proven performer at the slams in particular.

He had made at least the quarter-finals at the last four major tournaments he has played, although he missed the French Open this year following hand surgery and then Wimbledon, where he reached the final last summer, after an ill-timed bout of Covid-19.

There was little to choose between the pair in the opening set but a double fault from Murray on break point in the seventh game proved the decisive moment.

Andy Murray strikes a forehand
Andy Murray strikes a forehand (Seth Wenig/AP)

The Scot then recovered from an early break down in the second and appeared to be gaining ascendancy from the baseline only to again be broken on a double fault, this time at 4-4.

Murray threw his racket towards his chair in disgust as he found himself staring at a two-set deficit.

The 35-year-old had not fought back from two sets down to win a match since a clash with Yoshihito Nishioka here two years ago, which he admitted this week took him months to recover from.

He dug in admirably at the start of the third, saving five break points in his first three service games, and a pumped up Murray yelled in delight when he withstood more pressure to hold for 6-5.

And he got his reward for that tenacity in the tie-break, with Berrettini choosing a bad moment to play his worst tennis of the match, losing seven points in a row.

The comeback really appeared to be on when Murray broke the powerful Berrettini serve in the opening game of the fourth set but the Italian hit back straight away and another lapse from his opponent at 3-4 was the final nail.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Serena Williams waves goodbye to tennis (Charles Krupa/AP)
Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open
Dan Evans will try to beat former champion Marin Cilic (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans power on in NY but Andy Murray and Jack…
Brandon Thomas-Asante, right, celebrates his equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brandon Thomas-Asante must feel like a lottery winner – Steve Bruce
Jack Draper pulled out injured during his third-round match (John Minchillo/AP)
Jack Draper confident on tennis future despite injury forcing US Open exit
Karen Carney will lead a review of women’s football in England (John Walton/PA)
Former England international Karen Carney to lead review of women’s football
Pep Guardiola is going for his fifth Premier League title with Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (centre) was dismissed against Crystal Palace last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to turn his frustration into goals
Thomas Tuchel has confidence in new recruit Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, pictured (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Don’t judge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for ‘crazy’ dress sense – Thomas Tuchel
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as a model professional (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikel Arteta lauds Martin Odegaard as great role model for Arsenal colleagues
Ryan Sessegnon has earned the praise of Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Antonio Conte impressed by Ryan Sessegnon’s reliability at Tottenham

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment
0
Melker Hallberg leaves the pitch last weekend.
Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and…
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Zander Clark in action for St Johnstone.
Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road