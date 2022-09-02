Mikel Arteta lauds Martin Odegaard as great role model for Arsenal colleagues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mikel Arteta lauds Martin Odegaard as great role model for Arsenal colleagues

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 10.32pm
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as a model professional (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as a model professional (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as a model professional ahead of his side’s trip to Manchester United on Sunday.

The Gunners have enjoyed a flawless start to the season and go into the weekend top of the Premier League with 15 points from five matches, with Odegaard the club’s joint-leading scorer having netted three times.

The 23-year-old Norway playmaker has made a major impression since joining from Real Madrid in January 2021 and, after making his loan move from the Spanish giants permanent last summer, he was handed the captain’s armband by Arteta ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

“He’s a really humble, hungry player that has a tremendous quality,” Arteta said.

“He puts that quality to the service of the team.

“He’s always willing to do things for others and he’s a great role model for the rest of the players and staff.”

Although they are setting the early-season pace, Arsenal go into the game at Old Trafford with a host of injury problems, while opponents United have had improved performances under new manager Erik ten Hag since their dismal 4-0 defeat at Brentford on August 13.

Arteta will make a late call on the fitness of Odegaard and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, while Oleksandr Zinchenko could also miss the trip as he has yet to return to training following a knee injury.

“Those two (Odegaard and Ramsdale) they’ve been assessed. We will see more tomorrow,” Arteta said.

“Hopefully they’ll be available to train with the team. Unfortunately with Alex (Zinchenko), he’s missed two games and still hasn’t been able to train with the team yet.

Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey are also expected to face lengthy spells on the sidelines of at least weeks, and for the Egyptian, months.

“With Mo it’s a little bit easier, we are talking months. With Thomas hopefully we are talking weeks or even shorter than that,” the Arsenal manager said.

