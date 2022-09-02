Former England international Karen Carney to lead review of women’s football

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Former England international Karen Carney to lead review of women’s football

By Press Association
September 2 2022, 10.32pm
Karen Carney will lead a review of women’s football in England (John Walton/PA)
Karen Carney has been appointed to lead a review of women’s football in England.

The aim of the review is to ensure the sustainable growth of the women’s game at elite and grassroots level and build on the Lionesses’ success in winning the European title earlier this summer.

Carney, who won 144 caps for England and represented Great Britain at the 2012 Olympic Games, will lead a series of group meetings with industry experts.

Karen Carney
Karen Carney (right) won 144 caps for England (Barry Coombs/PA)

The review will consider the potential audience reach and growth of the women’s game, and examining its financial health and how to support its commercialisation.

It will also look at how the women’s game is structured, looking at the affiliation with men’s teams and prize money among other issues.

Carney said: “Over the last few years, the game has grown significantly and at a rapid pace.

“Of course, this is an exciting time, but there is an urgent need to ensure there are processes and structures in place that protect the interest of the game and the people working in it.

“I have always said that the sport needs to be built on solid foundations to give it long-lasting success in a sustainable way.

“For me, this is a defining period for the sport and this review will be at the heart of that.

“We must capitalise on these powerful moments and can look back on 2022 as a year where we made great strides forward in the growth of the game.”

The Football Association will issue a call for evidence in the coming weeks. Carney will be supported in gathering evidence by senior officials at the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and the FA.

England
England were crowned Euro 2022 champions this summer (Danny Lawson/PA)

A full report is expected to be published early next year, with the Government then making a formal response.

The Women’s Euro in England was watched by an audience of 365 million people according to UEFA.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “The Lionesses’ spectacular performance shows how far we have come at the top of the women’s game.

“While it is right that we celebrate and reflect on that success, we need an equal emphasis on improving participation, employment opportunities, commercial investment and visibility in the media.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is looking for improvement in the women’s game (Steve Parsons/PA)

“We want to make sure everyone can enjoy the benefits of team sport and there is a robust infrastructure to sustain women’s and girls’ football for the future. A thorough review of the game will help ensure it is here for the long term.”

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston told the PA news agency in July there was a “deliberate and conscious focus” on driving up girls’ participation in football inside and outside school.

One of the targets of the FA’s four-year ‘Inspiring Positive Change’ strategy is to ensure that every primary school-aged child should have the same access to the sport as boys at school and in clubs by 2024.

The FA has reported this year that only 63 per cent of schools offer girls’ football in PE lessons, and that only 40 per cent of schools offer girls regular extracurricular football.

At primary level, 72 per cent of schools offer it. That drops to 44 per cent at secondary level.

A comprehensive review of the women’s game was a recommendation of the fan-led review of football governance, which was commissioned by the Government in April last year following the foundation and swift collapse of the European Super League.

