Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans power on in NY but Andy Murray and Jack Draper out

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans power on in NY but Andy Murray and Jack Draper out

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 12.56am
Dan Evans will try to beat former champion Marin Cilic (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Dan Evans will try to beat former champion Marin Cilic (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans were left flying the flag for Britain at the US Open after defeat for Andy Murray and Jack Draper’s untimely injury.

Murray fell to a 6-4 6-4 6-7 (1) 6-3 loss against 13th seed Matteo Berrettini while Draper sustained a thigh problem during the third set of his third-round contest with Karen Khachanov and pulled the plug down 6-3 4-6 6-5.

Britain had four men through to the third round for the first time at Flushing Meadows in the open era, and it is now down to Norrie and Evans to try to go further on Saturday.

Jack Draper succumbed to injury in New York
Jack Draper succumbed to injury in New York (John Minchillo/AP)

Seventh seed Norrie takes on young Dane Holger Rune looking to make the fourth round in New York for the first time, while Evans can match his run from 12 months ago if he can beat former champion Marin Cilic.

Norrie and 19-year-old Rune have already met twice this season, with the British number one winning on both occasions in close contests.

“He’s just a very competitive kid,” said Norrie, who admitted he was nervous in his second-round victory over Joao Sousa.

“Just watching him practise, seeing his determination, seeing his level of focus, he really wants to be a top player. He’s out there training and putting in the hours. He’s very talented.

“Every time I’ve played him, it’s been a battle. I think he really wants to beat me. I’m going to have to improve and not going to have the chance to be a little bit nervous and a little bit tight.”

Evans goes into his contest with 2014 champion Cilic as a slight underdog but can take confidence from having won their only previous meeting, albeit five years ago at the Australian Open.

Murray had mixed feelings following his loss as he fell short of making the fourth round of a slam for the first time since his hip problems began in 2017.

The Scot said: “I’m surprised I’m still able to compete with guys that are right up at the top of the game.

Andy Murray lost to Matteo Berrettini
Andy Murray lost to Matteo Berrettini (Seth Wenig/AP)

“Matches like this, I’m really proud that I have worked myself into a position where I’m able to do that. I’m really disappointed that I didn’t get over the line today.

“But I get reminded, ‘this is the first time you’ve made the third round here since 2016’. It’s been a difficult six years for me. It’s been really hard. I’m hoping that in the future I can go further but, considering, I did all right.”

Draper looked well placed to follow up his brilliant win over Felix Auger-Aliassime with another notable victory but began to struggle physically after going a break up in the third set and, concerned about making the problem worse, opted to shake hands.

But he leaves New York knowing he will be a top-50 player at the end of the tournament and feeling more confident than ever about his career.

The 20-year-old said: “I know the only way to do it is to keep your head up and stay positive, with your shoulders back and just keep moving forward. There’s plenty of worse things going on in the world than getting injured in the third round of the US Open when I’m 20 years old.

“I think the exciting thing is I’ve got such a long way to go, I can improve so much. My game is probably at 60 per cent of my capacity. I honestly believe that. I think I’m ready to do it, but it’s just going to take time.”

In doubles, top seeds and defending champions Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram eased into the third round but there was disappointment for Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares, the runners-up last year, who went out.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Serena Williams waves goodbye to tennis (Charles Krupa/AP)
Serena Williams ends career with third-round loss at US Open
Brandon Thomas-Asante, right, celebrates his equaliser (Martin Rickett/PA)
Brandon Thomas-Asante must feel like a lottery winner – Steve Bruce
Jack Draper pulled out injured during his third-round match (John Minchillo/AP)
Jack Draper confident on tennis future despite injury forcing US Open exit
Karen Carney will lead a review of women’s football in England (John Walton/PA)
Former England international Karen Carney to lead review of women’s football
Pep Guardiola is going for his fifth Premier League title with Manchester City (Martin Rickett/PA)
Back-to-back bid feels better than ever for Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez (centre) was dismissed against Crystal Palace last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
Jurgen Klopp wants Darwin Nunez to turn his frustration into goals
Thomas Tuchel has confidence in new recruit Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, pictured (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Don’t judge Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for ‘crazy’ dress sense – Thomas Tuchel
Mikel Arteta hailed Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard as a model professional (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Mikel Arteta lauds Martin Odegaard as great role model for Arsenal colleagues
Ryan Sessegnon has earned the praise of Tottenham manager Antonio Conte (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Antonio Conte impressed by Ryan Sessegnon’s reliability at Tottenham
Brandon Thomas-Asante (right) equalised for West Brom (PA)
Last-gasp Brandon Thomas-Asante earns a point for West Brom

More from The Courier

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer.
Gary Bowyer opens up on Dundee's deadline day disappointment
0
Melker Hallberg leaves the pitch last weekend.
Midfield star fitness boost for St Johnstone v St Mirren, as Nicky Clark and…
0
Liam Fox has made a bright start to life as interim head coach
Liam Fox addresses Dundee United's deadline day inactivity and stays tight-lipped on job prospects
0
Zander Clark in action for St Johnstone.
Zander Clark says an emotional goodbye to St Johnstone fans after signing for Hearts
0
Asghar, pictured, has been at United since 2019
Adam Asghar to leave Dundee United by mutual consent
0
To go with story by Matteo Bell. A crowd have gathered on Ballindean Road to protest outside a block of flats. Picture shows; Crowd on Ballindean Road. Douglas, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 02/09/2022
Large crowd gathers for Dundee street protest as police close road