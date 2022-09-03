US Open day 5: Serena Williams exits stage after dramatic three-set defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Serena Williams bowed out on a dramatic night at the US Open after losing in the third round to Ajla Tomljanovic.

The 23-time grand slam singles champion heads off into retirement while the tournament also continues without Andy Murray, who lost in four sets to Matteo Berrettini, and Jack Draper, who was halted by injury in his clash with Karen Khachanov.

Defending champion Daniil Medvedev continued his smooth progress to set up a mouth-watering encounter against Nick Kyrgios.

Picture of the day

Serena Williams lets the emotions flow after her final match (John Minchillo/AP)

Tweet of the day

Congrats on an amazing career, @SerenaWilliams! How lucky were we to be able to watch a young girl from Compton grow up to become one of the greatest athletes of all time. I'm proud of you, my friend—and I can't wait to see the lives you continue to transform with your talents. pic.twitter.com/VWONEMAwz3 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) September 3, 2022

Shot of the day

Meanwhile in Grandstand: Pablo Carreno Busta clinches his match with a tweener. ❗ pic.twitter.com/gHMpmpSZOe — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2022

Quote of the day

Fallen seeds

Women: Madison Keys (20), Shelby Rogers (31)

Men: Alex De Minaur (18), Tommy Paul (29)

Who’s up next?

Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans have been left to fly the British flag in singles and both will play their third-round matches.

Norrie faces young Dane Holger Rune in the first match on Grandstand on Saturday while Evans takes on former champion Marin Cilic.

Rafael Nadal returns to Arthur Ashe Stadium looking to extend his record to 18-0 against Richard Gasquet while women’s top seed Iga Swiatek plays American Lauren Davis.