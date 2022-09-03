Worcester tell staff wages are now being processed after resolving banking issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Worcester tell staff wages are now being processed after resolving banking issue

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 9.38am
Worcester have not paid their staff on time (David Davies/PA)
Worcester have not paid their staff on time (David Davies/PA)

Worcester’s owners have told players and staff the banking issue that resulted in the delay to their August wages being paid has now been resolved.

A number of squad members have issued the club with breach of contract notices after the money due into their accounts on Wednesday failed to materialise as promised.

Highly rated back row Kyle Hatherell is among those wanting to leave and the PA news agency understands that Leicester and Saracens are now competing with La Rochelle for the South African-born 27-year-old.

The extent of the problems caused by debts that are thought to exceed £25million was revealed during a co-ordinated social media campaign on Friday in which 20-year-old scrum-half Ollie Wynn revealed he had been made homeless and was staying with a senior player.

But in an internal memo issued to staff by co-owners Jason Whittingham and Colin Goldring, who are in advanced talks with two potential buyers, it was stated that salaries were now being paid.

“This situation must be stressful for you all, we sorry we are in this boat and we’ve done everything we can do avoid it, all we can do now is deal with what’s in front of us,” the memo read.

“Regarding the payroll situation, the bank have finally confirmed the issue has been resolved and we can process the rest of the player and staff salary payments, some having already gone through.

“There are over 150 payments and each one takes around 10 minutes, the bank are having to constantly watch and approve each one to prevent the blocking IT issue that keeps recurring.

“Those payments have already started going through but we can’t guarantee every payment will clear in your account tonight (Friday), but they are finally going out our side.

“Again we are sorry for the delays on getting this payment to you, we know how much strain this puts on you all and we haven’t stopped trying to resolve it.

“No doubt your focus will be on the immediate payroll situation, but I’d also like to say things are progressing well behind the scenes with one investor group in particular.”

