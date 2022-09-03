Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 if he feels capable of winning a medal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jonny Brownlee will only go to Paris 2024 if he feels capable of winning a medal

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 10.34am
Jonny Brownlee has returned after a broken elbow and fractured wrist. (Danny Lawson/PA)
Jonny Brownlee has returned after a broken elbow and fractured wrist. (Danny Lawson/PA)

Jonny Brownlee admits he no longer feels invincible but is already eyeing a fourth Olympic medal.

The Olympic mixed-relay champion has returned from a broken elbow and fractured wrist and will compete at the Super League Triathlon in London on Sunday.

He crashed on his bike at the World Triathlon Championship Series in Leeds in June which forced him to miss the Commonwealth Games.

A rusty 16th place at the World Triathlon Cup in Bergen last week marked his comeback and Brownlee knows he is not indestructible.

He said: “I’ve learned that in the last few years. One of the proudest moments of my career was between June 2010 and May 2014, I was on the podium in every race I did. It was 43 podiums with London 2012 in the middle.

“At that point you feel you’re invincible, you turn up and get a podium. A few years of not being able to get anywhere near teaches you that’s not really the case.

“You should value them and every time you have a good race you should celebrate it. It taught me a lot of lessons.

“Coming off this bang I’ve learned a lot. You realise sport can be quite dangerous and, because I couldn’t train or race, not to take it for granted.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games – Day Eight
Brownlee won relay gold with Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Jessica Learmonth last year. (Danny Lawson/PA)

“One minute you’re fine, one minute you’re in hospital.”

Brownlee won individual bronze and silver at London 2012 and Rio 2016 respectively, with brother Alistair winning double gold, before last year’s relay triumph in Tokyo.

The Paris Olympics are less than two years away and Brownlee wants to make it to France on one condition.

“I want to be in Paris if I can be a medal contender in the relay and individual. I only want to go there if I can genuinely win a medal,” said the 32-year-old.

“I don’t want to go there to make up the numbers and get the kit again. It’s a lot more attractive as it’s only 12 months since Tokyo.

“I thought it would be my last Olympics, it was literally the results sheet at the end which said I had the fastest leg and fastest run which made me think ‘I can come back and do this again’.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Jay Stansfield will wear his father’s number nine shirt for Exeter City (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jay Stansfield dons number nine shirt for Exeter 12 years after his father’s death
Both sides were frustrated (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton and Liverpool share the spoils in Merseyside derby of missed chances
Celtic’s David Turnbull (centre) celebrates the fourth goal in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic dominate Old Firm derby to move five points clear of Rangers
Charles Leclerc finished fastest in final practice (Peter Dejong/AP)
Charles Leclerc edges out George Russell in final practice for Dutch Grand Prix
Graham Potter is expecting a tough game against Leicester (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Graham Potter wary of lowly Leicester as Brighton prepare for ‘dangerous team’
Scotland’s Beth Potter came third in Birmingham this summer (David Davies/PA)
Beth Potter struggling for motivation since claiming Commonwealth Games medal
Jody Morris believes securing Reece James, right, and Mason Mount, right, on new deals would prove a bigger coup for Chelsea than a glut of summer signings (Tess Derry/PA)
New deals for Reece James and Mason Mount ‘would be two most important signings’
Shaul Ladany, pictured celebrating his 85th birthday, survived the Munich Olympic terror attack in 1972 and the Holocaust (Handout from Shaul Ladany/PA)
‘I am not afraid to die’: Munich survivor, 86, recalls 1972 terror attack
Worcester have not paid their staff on time (David Davies/PA)
Worcester tell staff wages are now being processed after resolving banking issue
Serena Williams waved goodbye after her US Open defeat (John Minchillo/AP)
Serena Williams: From glass-strewn Compton courts to all-time tennis great

More from The Courier

Ballindean Road protests kick off.
Riot police escort man from Dundee flat as street protest escalates
Tayside Fife rain weather warning
Downpours forecast across Tayside and Fife as Met Office issue yellow warning
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Police stand-off Picture shows; Scott Dixon. Hill Street, Inverkeithing. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 02/09/2022
Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police
The Courier monthly energy bill calculator.
Our simple energy bill calculator predicts your future monthly costs
1
Gayle Ritchie joins the dig for the lost monastery of Deer. Picture: Paul Glendell.
Archaeology: Unearthing the lost monastery of Deer
0
Martin Compston, Lawrence Chaney, winner of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, and Phil MacHugh in Dunoon, Alan Peebles
Paul Whitelaw: Martin Compston heads home for a Scottish travelogue