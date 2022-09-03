Graham Potter wary of lowly Leicester as Brighton prepare for ‘dangerous team’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter wary of lowly Leicester as Brighton prepare for ‘dangerous team’

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 12.08pm
Graham Potter is expecting a tough game against Leicester (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brighton boss Graham Potter is anticipating a tough test when Leicester visit the Amex Stadium on Sunday despite the Foxes’ lowly position in the Premier League.

Brendan Rodgers’ side currently sit bottom of the table after taking just one point from their first five games.

Potter said disappointing runs can happen to anyone during a top-flight season, citing a winless streak his own team went on last season.

With the attacking talent they have at their disposal, Potter is convinced the Foxes have the quality to bounce back and is not expecting the visitors to give his fourth-placed side an easy ride on Sunday.

Potter told his pre-match press conference: “They (Leicester) have had a difficult start, I think that’s fair to say. Results-wise, they haven’t been what they’d like.

“But it can happen in this league – we went, last year, six games without a win.

“For different reasons things can happen and destabilise you.

“I can’t comment on Leicester, all I know is that the Premier League can do that to you, do it to anybody.

“But then you look and say ‘OK, they’ve got the quality to come through’, of course they have. The players there: (Youri) Tielemans, (Jamie) Vardy, (Harvey) Barnes, (James) Maddison, to name a few.

“And then Brendan’s a fantastic coach, so we’re expecting a tough game.

“They’re a dangerous team. I think Brendan’s an experienced coach, he’s a very clever man, tactically very strong.

“I think they always have an idea about what they want to do as a team themselves and then also respect the opponent, which is what everybody, I think, does at this level.

“No game is the same, you can analyse the past of course, but it’s about what happens on Sunday. I think it’s going to be an exciting game.”

New Brighton signing Billy Gilmour is available for selection following his arrival from Chelsea on deadline day but it remains to be seen whether he will feature.

The Scotland international has yet to play any competitive football so far in the 2022-23 campaign, so may have to wait until he has built up sharpness before making his first appearance.

