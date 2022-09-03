Celtic dominate Old Firm derby to move five points clear of Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Celtic dominate Old Firm derby to move five points clear of Rangers

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 2.41pm Updated: September 3 2022, 2.52pm
Celtic’s David Turnbull (centre) celebrates the fourth goal in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s David Turnbull (centre) celebrates the fourth goal in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic swatted Old Firm rivals Rangers away with ease in a thumping 4-0 cinch Premiership win at Parkhead.

In a barnstorming first-half Liel Abada fired the home side after eight minutes and the Israel winger grabbed a second just before the break, after Portuguese winger Jota had scored with a delightful chip.

The Hoops had opened up a 3-0 interval gap in this fixture in February and the result would have stayed the same this time had substitute David Turnbull not accepted a gift from Jon McLaughlin to shoot past the Gers goalkeeper for number four, sealing another sore defeat for the Ibrox outfit.

After the first Old Firm game of the season and the sixth league fixture, Ange Postecoglou’s side have a five-point lead over their city rivals and even so early in the season look on course to retain the title.

However, it did not start well for the home side. Within seconds of the kick-off striker Kyogo Furuhashi was challenged by Rangers midfielder John Lundstram and was left him holding his arm. He was soon replaced by Giorgos Giakoumakis.

There was always the threat that Celtic could blow Rangers away in a quick start and by half-time the Light Blues were in a state of disarray.

The first-half mauling started with a quick throw-in on the left by Jota which found Matt O’Riley and his cutback saw Abada screw his shot past McLaughlin – who got a hand to the ball but could not keep it out.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic park
Liel Abada opened the scoring (Steve Welsh/PA)

A Ryan Kent challenge on Abada in the Rangers box brought shouts for a penalty by Hoops fans which were ignored by referee Nick Walsh, before Giakoumakis missed a great chance when he headed an O’Riley cross past the far post.

Rangers created and missed their first chance when Antonio Colak headed an inviting Borna Barisic cross wide in the 21st minute.

The visitors were again made to pay for switching off when quick-thinking O’Riley sent Jota scampering into the box and his deft chip over McLaughlin made it 2-0, to the delight of the Celtic fans.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic park
Jota (left) doubled Celtic’s lead (Steve Welsh/PA)

Colak headed a James Tavernier corner over the bar but Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s team soon found themselves further behind.

McLaughlin did well to save a Jota cross but moments later Greg Taylor’s cross from the byline ended up at the feet of Abada, who slammed the ball low past the goalkeeper.

The 800 or so Rangers fans stuck in the corner were in fear of further damage after the break, during which Gers winger Scott Wright had replaced midfielder Glen Kamara.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic park
There was little to cheer for Alfredo Morelos and Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

The pace dipped a little and then on came more substitutes. Moritz Jenz replaced Celtic defender Carl Starfelt and for Rangers Scott Arfield and Alfredo Morelos came on for Malik Tillman and Colak.

Celtic had it all in hand. There were half-chances at both ends – Morelos missed two – but the match was played to the soundtrack of joyous Hoops fans, who welcomed on Turnbull, Daizen Maeda and Aaron Mooy in the 71st minute for O’Riley, Abada and Reo Hatate.

Ryan Jack and Fashion Sakala had just replaced Kent and Lundstram for Rangers when McLaughlin inexplicably passed a goal-kick to Turnbull, who gratefully slammed the ball straight back into the net to round off the scoring.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic park
The Celtic fans enjoyed the day (Steve Welsh/PA).

Celtic will now prepare for their glamour Champions League opener against Real Madrid on Tuesday night on a real high.

Rangers’ opener in the competition takes place the following night in Amsterdam against Ajax and they have to somehow regroup after a damaging  afternoon.

