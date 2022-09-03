How the players rated as Celtic thrashed Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

How the players rated as Celtic thrashed Rangers

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 4.01pm
Celtic’s Liel Abada scored a double in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Liel Abada scored a double in the win over Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic

Joe Hart – Has established himself as an integral part of the Celtic team but had an unusually quiet day for an Old Firm game, with a couple of decent saves in the closing stages. 6 (out of 10).

Josip Juranovic – The right-back got some good crosses in and forced Rangers back toward their own goal with his propensity to drive forward. 7.

Cameron Carter-Vickers – Strong and composed in defence, terrific in the air as usual and coped well with what little Rangers threat there was for most of the game. 8.

Carl Starfelt – Has taken time to settle at Celtic Park and had a couple of slack moments before going off injured early in the second half. 6.

Greg Taylor – The former Kilmarnock left-back has begun to win over the Celtic faithful this season and had another solid performance at left-back, setting up Abada for his second goal. 7.

Callum McGregor – The Hoops skipper drives on the champions on a weekly basis  and controlled the tempo in a commanding Celtic performance. 8.

Reo Hatate – The mobile Japanese midfielder got himself around the pitch, was industrious as usual and impressed with his distribution. 7.

Matt O’Riley – Has shown himself to be an accomplished midfielder with good positioning and clever passing and Rangers found him a constant threat going forward. 8.

Jota – The Portuguese winger is a huge favourite with the Celtic fans and again thrilled, glossing his performance with a fantastic finish to make it 2-0. 8.

Kyogo Furuhashi – A hero to the Celtic supporters, the prolific Japan striker had to go off injured early in the contest. 5.

Liel Abada –  The speedy Israel winger scored a double from a poaching position to have the points tied up for half-time. 8.

Substitutes – Giorgos Giakoumakis came on for Furuhashi and kept the Gers defence occupied while David Turnbull added a fourth goal gifted by Gers keeper Jon McLaughlin. Moritz Jenz,  Daizen Maeda, Aaron Mooy kept Celtic on top. 7.

Rangers

Jon McLaughlin- The goalkeeper had a nightmare. Did not look great at Abada’s double and gifted David Turnbull a fourth by passing straight to the Hoops substitute. 4.

James Tavernier – The Gers skipper is often the side’s most creative and dangerous player but had his hands full defending. 5.

Connor Goldson – the lynchpin of the Gers defence worked hard to keep Celtic at bay as they swarmed all over the Rangers box. 6.

James Sands – The United States international is a makeshift centre-back in the midst of an injury crisis and at times it showed. 5.

Borna Barisic – The Croatia left-back has been up and down during his Gers career and it was the same again on Saturday, with some poor defending but great crosses. 5.

Glen Kamara – Linked with a move away in the transfer window, the midfielder struggled to contain the Celtic engine room and was replaced at the break. 4.

John Lundstram – Anchor man in the Rangers midfield, he struggled to cope with the sheer pace and energy of the Hoops. 4

Steven Davis – The veteran Northern Ireland midfielder found the speed of the game a bit much. 4.

Malik Tillman – On loan from Bayern Munich, the talented attacker has impressed with his start to the season but failed to impact this game. 5

Ryan Kent – The Rangers attacker looked the most likely in Light Blue in the first half and produced several nutmegs but was unable to penetrate the Celtic defence and fell away after the break. 5.

Antonio Colak – The in-form Croatia striker has scored seven goals in seven games but missed a great chance at 1-0 and was shackled for the most part. 4.

Substitutes: Scott Wright tried hard when he came on for the start of the second half while Scott Arfield, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Jack and Fashion Sakala came on when the game was done. 5.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Nick Kyrgios shone under the lights in New York (Adam Hunger/AP)
US Open day 7: Nick Kyrgios ousts defending champion Daniil Medvedev
Nick Kyrgios has his eyes on the big prize after a stunning victory over defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios eyes off the big prize after stunning victory over Daniil Medvedev
Serena Williams bade a likely farewell to tennis after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday (John Minchillo/AP)
The sporting weekend in pictures
Nick Kyrgios stunned defending champion Daniil Medvedev to continue his brilliant summer by reaching a first US Open quarter-final (Adam Hunger/AP)
Nick Kyrgios stuns Daniil Medvedev to reach first US Open quarter-final
Coco Gauff soaks in the adulation after her victory over Zhang Shuai (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Coco Gauff not taking anything for granted as she reaches US Open last eight
Coco Gauff is through to her first US Open quarter-final (Julia Nikhinson/AP)
Coco Gauff secures US Open quarter-final spot for the first time
Destiny Udogie celebrates his goal in Udinese’s 4-0 victory over Roma (Andrea Bressanutti/AP)
Villarreal on the up with victory over Elche
England’s Ella Toone celebrates with Alessia Russo following victory over Germany in the Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nick Potts/PA)
England have target on our back after Euro 2022 triumph – Ella Toone
Frank Lampard has been encouraged by Everton’s progress despite a lack of victories (Peter Byrne/PA)
Frank Lampard sees Everton’s plan coming together in derby draw
Ross Barkley has joined Nice (Adam Davy/PA)
Former Chelsea and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley joins Nice as free agent

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Connor McLennan.
St Johnstone attacker Connor McLennan sets out aims on loan from Aberdeen
0
Councillor Carol Lindsay and MSP David Torrance in front of the no 14 bus
Stagecoach 'common sense' call over Dunnikier Estate bus cut in Kirkcaldy
0
Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat
The Lundin Links Hotel future is in doubt
Lundin Links Hotel: What's next for fire-hit site?
0
To go with story by Graeme Strachan. Dundee Cologne 60 years on Picture shows; Dundee Cologne anniversary. Dundee. Supplied by DCT Media Date; Unknown
Stunning archive pictures of Dundee crushing Cologne on club's greatest European night
0
EXCLUSIVE: Perth and Kinross child protection chiefs rack up 148 absences from key meetings