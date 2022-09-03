Ange Postecoglou says Celtic will be ‘hard to stop’ after rout of Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ange Postecoglou says Celtic will be ‘hard to stop’ after rout of Rangers

By Press Association
September 3 2022, 4.09pm
Ange Postecoglou is happy with Celtic’s form after the win over Rangers (Trevor Martin/PA)
Ange Postecoglou is happy with Celtic's form after the win over Rangers (Trevor Martin/PA)

Ange Postecoglou insists Celtic will be “hard to stop” in their quest to retain the cinch Premiership title after they dismantled Rangers 4-0 at Parkhead.

Liel Abada scored a first-half double, one either side of a glorious Jota chip, to have the points secured by the interval.

Substitute David Turnbull accepted a gift from Jon McLaughlin to slam the ball past the Gers goalkeeper for number four to take Celtic five points clear of the Ibrox side at the top of the table, after just six fixtures.

The Hoops boss reiterated that the lead means little at this stage of the season but likes the way his side are playing – they have scored 17 goals in the last three games – and was encouraged  by an “outstanding” performance.

Postecoglou said: “The league table isn’t important right now. What’s important is how we play.

“If we continue to play like that, absolutely, we’re going to be hard to stop. That’s our intent. We want to be better.

“We’ve started the season really strongly but we’ve got stronger each week and today was another strong performance.

“People have been dismissive because they thought the opposition we’ve had so far weren’t up to it.

“We were brilliant last week but people spoke about how poor Dundee United were (Celtic won 9-0 away from home).

“That suits us because it ignores our part in it. It will be the same today.

“We’ll just keep doing what we’re doing. Five points doesn’t get you anything right now – that was shown last year.

“But if we keep improving and playing like that? We’ll be hard to stop.”

Postecoglou insists his side will not temper their attacking style when they take on Real Madrid in their glamour Champions League opener at Parkhead on Tuesday night, where Japan striker Kyogo Furuhashi, who went off within minutes with a shoulder injury, and defender Carl Starfelt, who picked up a knock, will hope to be fit.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic park
Celtic’s Kyogo Furuhashi is an injury doubt for the visit of Real Madrid after going off injured early on against Rangers (Steve Welsh/PA)

He said: “Now we’ll get ready for Tuesday night. They’re an unbelievable team with outstanding pedigree.

“They’re champions of Europe but we’ll go out there and test ourselves.

“We don’t need motivation to raise our game. If you go to Ross County and score four, you need to be motivated or you slip up.

“To score nine last week and break a record, you need to be motivated. We were motivated today and we’ll be motivated on Tuesday night.

“We don’t need to change our approach to measure ourselves against the best.

“We’ll get really tested against Madrid but that’s what we want. You’ve got to respect the opposition. They’re a top team.

Celtic v Rangers – cinch Premiership – Celtic park
Ange Postecoglou says Celtic will do their best to keep their fans happy when Real Madrid visit on Tuesday (Steve Welsh/PA)

“But what we can control is what we bring. We’ll give our best, our way. That’s the key. This is who we are now as a team and we won’t change our approach.

“I’ve always felt the way to do that is by being yourself. We have to bring our own identity – that’s the approach we will take.

“What a great opportunity to play our football. If we’re not successful, we are not successful.

“But let’s go down swinging rather than deferring to someone because they’re a good team and changing our approach.

“Our supporters want us to take the game to Real Madrid and see where it takes us. Let’s have a crack anyway.”

